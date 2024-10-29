Dujiangyan explores business potential of giant pandas

29 Ottobre 2024

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During International Giant Panda Day on Oct 27, Dujiangyan city in Sichuan province announced its participation in the Panda Homeland Culture Creativity Contest. Hosted by the Chengdu government, it aims to help Chengdu emerge as a leading global center for panda-themed cultural and creative initiatives.

As an important part of Dujiangyan Panda Creative Project, Dujiangyan will select a giant panda to be its ambassador, with the help of the National Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda. This panda will inspire a unique IP system blending Dujiangyan’s history, culture and environment to enhance the city’s branding efforts.

The city will engage participants in a variety of categories like sculpture, painting, video, design and others to showcase the diverse cultural value of the giant panda IP, promoting its use in public spaces, tourism and digital applications.

A local cultural and tourism group will spearhead a platform for giant panda cultural innovation, fostering collaboration and mutual benefit among participants. The identity of the panda that will represent Dujiangyan city is to be released soon.

Li Yue, director of Dujiangyan’s publicity department, said Dujiangyan will boost the giant panda IP culture, strengthen the panda cultural industry and help Chengdu become a global giant panda cultural hub, showcasing the city as a key player.

During the subsequent giant panda cultural and creative IP creation salon, domestic cultural and creative industry leaders and artists discussed the creation and realization of giant panda cultural and creative IPs.

Zhou Xiaodong, general manager of Chengdu Dujiangyan Investment Development Group, named collaboration opportunities for the Dujiangyan giant panda project. The group plans to create giant panda-themed establishments in the city, including restaurants, hotels and cultural venues.

In recent years, Dujiangyan has been developing giant panda-themed tourism, hosting various events and creating related brands. It has been named as the best site for the giant panda national park pilot and was chosen as a model city for promoting giant panda-friendly products.

Fu Yuxiang, a renowned international sculptor and co-chairman of the Panda Homeland Culture Creativity Contest, invited global creators to showcase forward-thinking, innovative works that bring the giant panda onto the world stage.

So far, more than 100 artists, creative experts and businesses from countries and regions including Japan, the United States, Uruguay and Norway have participated in the contest.

