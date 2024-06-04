Dukascopy Welcomes MetaTrader 5: A New Dimension in Trading

4 Giugno 2024

GENEVA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Following successful completion of Beta testing Dukascopy Bank SA proudly announces the inclusion of MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to our suite of trading platforms, including the outstanding JForex 4 and the popular MT4 platform. This addition marks a significant enhancement in our offerings, providing our clients with access to one of the most advanced trading platforms in the world.

MT5 represents a leap forward in trading technology, offering more analytical tools, technical indicators, and the flexibility to cater to a wide range of trading activities. Its introduction to Dukascopy’s platform suite underscores our commitment to providing state-of-the-art tools that meet the evolving needs of our global trading community.

Advanced Features of MT5:

The Future of Trading with MT5The launch of MT5 is a testament to Dukascopy’s dedication to innovation and providing our traders with the best possible trading environment. We believe that MT5 will not only complement our existing platform offerings but also offer our clients unparalleled trading flexibility and analytical capabilities.

For more information and to experience the advanced features of MT5, visit Dukascopy’s website.

About Dukascopy Bank SADukascopy Bank SA offers trading services in currencies, commodities, including precious metals, indices, stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies. Known for our transparency and innovative technology, we provide a secure and efficient trading environment to a global clientele.

