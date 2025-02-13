DXC Helps European Space Agency Launch GenAI Agents

13 Febbraio 2025

ASK ESA project uses AI to increase efficiency and share knowledge across major intergovernmental organization

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The European Space Agency (ESA) has awarded a contract to DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, to develop an enterprise AI platform to enable ESA to quickly and securely build and deploy GenAI agents and other AI-powered solutions.

An intergovernmental organization, ESA collaborates internationally and supports European industry and economy through space technology and research.

Running on NVIDIA and designed and built by DXC, the new platform will be based on generative AI from Mistral AI – a French start-up specializing in the development of large language models (LLMs). This pioneering project was initiated by Francois Margottin, Head of Application Services at ESA. Named “Ask ESA,” the platform will allow the Agency to efficiently access high volumes of documents and data.

“By working with DXC and applying agile methodology, we quickly evolved from a prototype experiment to corporate production maturity with a robust and scalable solution,” said Charles Antoine Poncet, IT Portfolio Manager & AI Leader at ESA.

ASK ESA is a modular platform that enables ESA to quickly build and deploy AI applications and models across any department. Designed to comply with ESA’s AI and data policies, it offers both scalability and strong data privacy protections helping ESA to maximize the value of AI within a highly secure private environment.

“By using AI to unlock data in secure private environments, we are helping businesses and government organizations around the world accelerate growth and increase agility,” said Howard Boville, DXC President, Consulting and Engineering Services – Powered by AI. “In partnership with the European Space Agency, we’ve built a powerful platform that will help them quickly deploy practical AI solutions that deliver value.”

The new agreement builds on a 15-year partnership between ESA and DXC.

