DXC Technology Bolsters Leadership with Kaveri Camire as Chief Marketing Officer

3 Giugno 2024

Camire Brings Leading-Edge Marketing, Communications Expertise

ASHBURN, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced Kaveri Camire has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately, reporting directly to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer Raul Fernandez.

Camire will oversee all aspects of DXC’s marketing and communications, leading the company’s global team to enhance strategic initiatives, brand and digital campaigns, market activation, content creation, social media and external relations.

“As we continue our transformation journey, enhancing our brand positioning is critically important to accelerate our growth,” said Fernandez. “Kaveri brings unparalleled expertise and knowledge in marketing and communications. Her strategic vision, coupled with extensive understanding of global markets and experience executing at scale makes Kaveri a perfect fit. She will be instrumental in elevating our narrative and storytelling efforts with a focus on helping solve customer problems and bringing innovative solutions to the market. We are thrilled to have Kaveri join the DXC team.”

Camire brings a wealth of experience and proven track record, including 20 years with IBM Corporation. Most recently, she served as Vice President for its Hybrid Cloud business. At IBM, she developed brand and reputation management strategies for Fortune 1000 organizations, led transformation campaigns, and helped establish new market categories. She also led marketing and communications for multibillion-dollar business lines across IBM AI, Hybrid Cloud and Consulting.

“I am delighted to join DXC at such a pivotal point in the company’s transformational journey,” said Camire. “I truly believe the most valued asset for any organization is its people and I am passionate about establishing human connections through brand strategy. This presents an opportunity to leverage the power of data and AI to align brand resonance, lead generation and client-centric stories taking DXC to its next chapter, while fostering meaningful connections.”

Camire is the latest addition to DXC’s senior leadership team. In May, Cameron Art joined as General Manager of the Americas and UKI; in April, Patrick Thompson was named Senior Vice President, Enterprise Transformation, and in March, Matt Fawcett was appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Camire attended Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education, and she holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Delhi University, India. She has served as a member of Arthur Page Society, a premier global association for senior strategic communications leaders.

Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Kaveri can be found spending time with her family in her personal time, she’s also an avid health and fitness enthusiast.

