DXC Technology Named a Strong Performer in Whitelane Research’s 2023/2024 European IT Sourcing Study

Febbraio 2, 2024

Global technology services provider, DXC Technology, scored highly in the Overall Customer Satisfaction Ranking

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has secured a top five position in Whitelane Research’s 2023/2024 European IT Sourcing Study. It is the second successive year that DXC has improved its ranking, demonstrating its continued commitment to delivering value and excellence for its customers.

Whitelane Research, one of the most prestigious research organizations in Europe, surveyed over 2,000 businesses and public sector organizations spanning eight European countries and regions. The study highlighted DXC’s strength in general customer satisfaction and service quality, scoring 77% and 78% respectively and placing it in the top five in both categories.

“In 2023, we made our biggest strides forward in improving our applications services score. This is a testament to our colleagues globally, and to the success of our long-term transformation journey, where we have invested in and grown our Global Business Services (GBS) business to provide the latest and most innovative technologies to our customers,” said Howard Boville, General Manager, Applications Services and Artificial Intelligence at DXC Technology.

Having already secured a top three position in each of Whitelane’s 2023 IT Sourcing studies for France, Spain and Switzerland, this latest report recognizes DXC’s year-on-year transformation of customer experiences across Europe.

“We are very impressed with the consistent progress DXC is making each year,” commented Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe at Whitelane Research. “The positive feedback we received demonstrates its ability to innovate and deliver on what matters to customers across Europe.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a market leader and will continue to deliver innovative solutions, such as artificial intelligence, that address modern organizational challenges and earn the confidence and trust of our customers,” continued Boville.

An excerpt of Whitelane Research’s 2023/2024 European IT Sourcing Study is available to view here.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332352/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Named_a_Strong_Performer_i.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-technology-named-a-strong-performer-in-whitelane-researchs-20232024-european-it-sourcing-study-302050998.html