DXC Technology Named Company of the Year at The European Technology Awards

4 Dicembre 2024

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a Fortune 500 global technology services provider, was named “Company of the Year” at the European Technology Awards 2024. The award recognizes DXC’s exceptional contributions to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and leadership in driving industry transformation across Europe.

Organized by the Professional and Business Excellence Institute, The European Technology Awards honor companies and professionals excelling in advancing technology and fostering innovation. This year’s ceremony, held at the historic Gundel Palace in Budapest, brought together Europe’s top technology leaders to celebrate organizations making a lasting impact. DXC was recognized for being the backbone in its customers’ modernization journeys, its innovative digital solutions, its steadfast commitment to sustainability, and its success in empowering European businesses to excel in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

“Being named ‘Company of the Year’ is a tribute to the outstanding efforts of our team and the trust of our clients across Europe,” said Juan Parra, DXC’s Managing Director for Europe. “This honor reflects our dedication to delivering innovation, engineering talent, and unmatched industry knowledge to customers, with operational excellence at scale. We are inspired to continue shaping the future of technology and driving transformative change.”

In their fifth year, The European Technology Awards spotlight leaders across categories such as SaaS Solutions, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Medical Innovation, and more.

For more information about the European Technology Awards and the list of winners, visit The European Awards.

Forward Looking Statements

