Earthfirst® Films Appoints Tim Harper Chief Science Officer

Giugno 1, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Earthfirst® Films, a biopolymer film manufacturer, today announced Tim Harper has joined the Company as Chief Science Officer (CSO). In his newly appointed role, Tim will champion science and engineering platforms and lead global new product development. In collaboration with the industry, our customers and senior leadership, he will continue our accelerated pace in delivering sustainable packaging solutions.

Tim Harper joins Earthfirst® Films after spending twenty years in R&D with Amcor. In successive positions, he successfully led Product Development teams, positively contributed to global technology projects and participated in industry events for fostering knowledge.

“As the global sustainability landscape continues its rapid evolution, we’re strengthening the foundational base of engineered films. Tim’s extensive experience is a welcome addition to our talented team and I am confident our portfolio expansion is in good hands,” said Michael DuFrayne, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tim Harper has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisville.

Earthfirst® Films are DIN CERTCO certified for Industrial Compostability and TUV Austria Certified for Home Compostability. All Earthfirst Films are FDA compliant for food contact.

For more information on Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films, visit earthfirstfilms.com.

Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films by PSI – Americas| Earthfirst Biopolymer Films by Sidaplax – EMEAEarthfirst® Biopolymer Films is a global manufacturer of biopolymer EarthFirst® compostable films within consumers packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a subsidiary of PSI. For more information, contact hello@earthfirstfilms.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515080/4060855/EarthFirst_by_PSI_Logo_Color_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/earthfirst-films-appoints-tim-harper-chief-science-officer-301838029.html

