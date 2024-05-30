Earthfirst® Films Reasserts Ambition to Lead the Sustainable Revolution Through Enhanced Market Focus and Talent Recruitment

30 Maggio 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Earthfirst® Films, a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of compostable films and laminations for packaging & industrial solutions, announces a transformed organizational structure designed to align with market dynamics and amplify external focus. Under the leadership of CEO Michael DuFrayne, the company is committed to advancing sustainability in packaging and industrial applications through its compostable film offering.

Under Tim Harper’s management as Chief Science Officer (CSO), Earthfirst® Films has developed a refreshed, customer-centric R&D organization geared to pilot the innovation journey with solutions-oriented support.

The creation of a Lamination Division, led by Kelly Williams, combines Earthfirst® Films’ historical expertise in Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) films with other technologies to accelerate innovation in packaging solutions by providing small batch production and fast prototyping of laminates to our customer base.

“Our dedication to solution-oriented R&D partnerships and innovative initiatives like our Lamination Division demonstrate our commitment to driving sustainable material adoption in packaging and in the industry,” commented Michael DuFrayne, CEO of Earthfirst® Films.

The last phase to Earthfirst® Films’ strategy is the recent appointment of Zack Leimkuehler as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jacques Geijsen as Managing Director of the European operations and overall strategy. Their mandate includes developing the global commercial structure and strategy encompassing sales, business development, product management, marketing, and sustainability advocacy.

“Zack and Jacques’ appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards customer satisfaction and market excellence,” stated DuFrayne. “Their combined track record and leadership will guide us in promoting stronger collaboration, consistency, and support across all fronts.”

This multi-faceted strategic transformation highlights the company’s longtime commitment to creating sustainable solutions by remaining at the forefront of substrate innovation and market needs.

“With a strong focus on market-driven strategies, top-tier talent acquisition, and collaborative partnerships, the company is poised to redefine what it means to be customer-centric and drive success.”

Earthfirst® Films in brief

Earthfirst® is a global manufacturer of biopolymer films & compostable flexible packaging within food, beverage, quick-serve restaurants and other consumers packaged goods (CPG) and technical market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI Inc.) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a subsidiary of PSI. For more information, contact hello@earthfirstfilms.com or visit earthfirstfilms.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515080/EarthFirst_by_PSI_Logo_Color_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/earthfirst-films-reasserts-ambition-to-lead-the-sustainable-revolution-through-enhanced-market-focus-and-talent-recruitment-302157828.html