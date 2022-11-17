app-menu Social mobile

easyMarkets Launches Trade Like a Champion Competition With Big Prizes up for Grabs

Novembre 17, 2022

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — easyMarkets Trade Like a Champion competition kicked off recently, running from the 1st of November to the 31st of December 2022.

Traders will battle it out for the chance to win some exciting prizes*, with the top trader set to receive a dream trip to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium to watch Real Madrid versus Atlético Madrid on the 25th of February 2023.

The competition features three tiers of prizes with a total of ten winners:

 

How You Can Enter

To be in with a chance of receiving a prize package, participants must complete $6 million in turnover and 30 round-trip lots. The winners will be determined by the highest profitability ratio x 25% of turnover wins.

Register for the Competition

*Terms and Conditions apply.

About easyMarkets

easyMarkets is an award-winning global broker with excellent conditions, innovative trading platforms and exceptional customer support. Operating since 2001, easyMarkets has enabled its clients all over the world to trade the financial markets. Beyond the safety offered by regulatory oversight, easyMarkets provides all its traders with innovative risk management tools and conditions to help manage their exposure when trading, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate and dealCancellation.

Contact:  Maria Irakleous, support@easymarkets.com, +357 25 828899

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947653/EASYMARKETS.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/easymarkets-launches-trade-like-a-champion-competition-with-big-prizes-up-for-grabs-301681749.html

