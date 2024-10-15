Ecma International and Open Compute Project Announce a New Collaboration

15 Ottobre 2024

Establishing new global standards for novel storage device architectures

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ecma International, a leading global standards developing organization dedicated to the open standardization of information and communication systems, and the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), the nonprofit organization bringing hyperscale innovations to all, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration for standardization of work produced by OCP storage projects.

In the near term, Ecma and OCP aim to collaborate by integrating specifications for the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Surrogate, a device with HDD geometry and sensors developed by the HDD Dynamics sub-project under the OCP Storage Project, into a standard managed by Ecma Technical Committee 26 (TC26) for the purpose of exchanging HDD vibroacoustic disturbance information, in order to promote functional HDD operation. Potential long-term collaboration topics include information storage, product environmental/sustainability attributes and product safety.

“Ecma International is excited to formalize our relationship with OCP,” said Samina Husain, Ecma Secretary General. “By integrating OCP’s innovative contributions, we aim to further enhance our standards and foster technological advancements in storage performance that will benefit the entire industry.”

“This collaboration represents an important step in open technology development serving global markets,” said Jochen Friedrich, Ecma President. “By working closely with the OCP Community, we hope to enable the adoption of critical storage technology innovations developed by hyperscale data center operators and their collaborators across the industry.”

The agreement sets the stage for both organizations to collaborate efficiently, avoiding duplication of efforts and maximizing their impact on the future of HDD and storage technologies.

“The OCP Community often comes together collaboratively to solve problems identified by operating data centers at a very large scale, and these solutions become a de facto standard due to their adoption within the Community,” said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Chief innovation Officer at OCP. “It is our pleasure that, through OCP’s collaboration with Ecma, innovations developed by the OCP Community can be included into global standards for the benefit of the broader market.”

