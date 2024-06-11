app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

EcoFlow Offers More On-the-Road Power for Adventurers with Launch of New Alternator Charger

11 Giugno 2024

Experience limitless outdoor adventures with the ‘Drive & Charge, Plug In & Power’ Solution

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, will expand its suite of On-the-Road Power Solutions with the launch of the new Alternator Charger — an industry-first providing travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with fast charging capabilities by harnessing their excess vehicle alternator energy.

Fast Charging on the Go: 1.3 Hours to Fully Charge 1kWh

With demand for accessible energy and off-grid comfort across the RV, overlanding and van life communities, there is a need for unrestricted access to electricity that isn’t dependent on fixed power locations or gas generators.

Connecting directly to a vehicle’s starter battery, the Alternator Charger installs easily and allows users to drive and re-charge simultaneously EcoFlow power stations, ensuring endless energy and providing home-like comfort for any adventure.

With an unprecedented 800W of power output and DC-to-DC charging, the Alternator Charger efficiently replenishes 1kWh worth of power in just 1.3 hours while in transit, 8 times faster than the 12V cigarette charger in the vehicle.

3-in-1 Charger, Jump Starter and Battery Maintainer

Beyond an 800W alternator charger, the EcoFlow Alternator Charger also serves as an emergency jump starter for vehicles and includes a built-in battery maintainer to enhance the longevity of the vehicle starter battery.

The Alternator Charger can back-feed the vehicle battery from a connected portable power station, allowing it to operate as a jump starter to prevent users from being stranded. Its battery maintainer also ensures the vehicle starter battery stays in peak condition consistently.

“In the past, RV and outdoor enthusiasts had to rely on campsite facilities or noisy, heavily polluting gas generators for power, often limiting their travel experience,” said Craig Bilboe, EcoFlow’s Head of UK & Ireland Business Development. “With EcoFlow’s clean, quiet, and flexible ‘Drive & Charge, Plug In & Power’ solution, customers can easily store stable power while driving. As the summer holidays approach, we hope this solution will offer outdoor enthusiasts a more flexible, enriching, and limitless travel experience.”

Price, Availability and Offers

The Alternator Charger is now available for purchase on the EcoFlow website and Amazon.com at an official price of €329/£329. From now until July 17th, EcoFlow will also be launching a summer promotion on both EcoFlow website and Amazon.com , allowing users to purchase several bundle products at discounted prices:

The summer promotion will also offer discounted prices on various EcoFlow products, including portable power stations, solar panels, and smart ecosystem devices. Customers can enjoy savings of up to €1300/£1200, making it more cost-effective to prepare for limitless summer outdoor adventure.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/eu.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432976/image_5016319_22687443.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflow-offers-more-on-the-road-power-for-adventurers-with-launch-of-new-alternator-charger-302167200.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Automation Anywhere Announces 2024 Global Partner of the Year Winners

11 Giugno 2024
Global partners recognized for enabling organizations to accelerate intelligent automation transf…

Element Six and Orbray partner to deliver the world’s highest quality wafer-scale single crystal synthetic diamond

11 Giugno 2024
GRESHAM, Ore. and TOKYO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Element Six (E6) and Orbray, both world le…

Rockwell Automation presenta la produzione di batterie intelligenti al Battery Show Europe

11 Giugno 2024
DÜSSELDORF, Germania, 11 giugno 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rockwell Automation, Inc., la principale azi…

Global Peace Index reveals highest number of countries engaged in conflict since Second World War

11 Giugno 2024
LONDON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks the launch of the 18th edition of the Global Pe…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI