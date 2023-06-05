app-menu Social mobile

Edward W. Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia), joins Paraza Pharma as Executive Vice-President, Development

Giugno 5, 2023

MONTREAL, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward W. (Ted) Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia) as Executive Vice-President, Development.  Mr. Marple, who has more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive with broad skill sets across clinical development, IP protection, manufacturing, operations, company and product strategy, finance, and commercial partnering/development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

“We are excited to have Ted join Paraza’s senior leadership team as we continue to expand our capabilities to better serve our client-partners,” said Arshad Siddiqui, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paraza.  “Ted’s extensive business and commercial expertise will be invaluable to Paraza as we continue to partner with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate research, development and access to new and better treatments for patients.”

“I am delighted by the opportunity to join Arshad and collaborate with the Paraza team as they continue to grow and expand Paraza’s ability to deliver wonderful science and innovative drug discovery solutions to their client-partners.” said Mr. Marple.

Paraza Pharma is a Montreal, Canada based, fully integrated drug discovery organization passionately committed to contribute to the life sciences sector. As part of the growth strategy, it attracts worldwide best-in-class talent and continues to offer a unique collaborative model to help companies achieve their success milestones and accelerate their business growth.

Paraza Pharma Inc.: Arshad Siddiqui, Ph.D., CEOarshad.siddiqui@parazapharma.comwww.parazapharma.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090978/Paraza_Pharma_Inc__Edward_W__Marple__A_B___Harvard___MBA__Virgin.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edward-w-marple-ab-harvard-mba-virginia-joins-paraza-pharma-as-executive-vice-president-development-301840723.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

