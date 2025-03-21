Skip to main content
Elegoo Centauri Carbon Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 for Integrating 3D Printing into Home Life

21 Marzo 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, proudly announces that its latest flagship FDM 3D printer, the Centauri Carbon, has been honored with the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 for its innovative design and seamless integration into home life.

Unlike traditional 3D printers, which are often confined to workshops or industrial settings, Centauri Carbon is crafted to bring professional-grade capabilities into households. Its industrial-strength frame, forged with a 500-ton die-casting process, ensures unmatched stability while maintaining an elegant, enclosed design, perfect for homes with children or pets.

Beyond its aesthetics, the Centauri Carbon is engineered for performance and accessibility. Equipped with high-powered motors, it prints at speeds 25% faster than leading models on the market, producing a custom phone stand in just 30 minutes. By balancing speed, precision, and safety, the award-winning Centauri Carbon embodies Elegoo’s mission: to make cutting-edge 3D printing technology accessible to everyone.

The iF DESIGN AWARD, with nearly 11,000 submissions for the 2025 edition alone from 66 countries, stands as one of the world’s most esteemed design competitions. It underscores the global significance of design, its social relevance, and its role in driving innovation for a better future. This recognition follows the successful February launch of the Centauri Carbon, which has also earned the Highly Recommended award from TechRadar and the Editor’s Choice award from Tom’s Hardware.

The verdict on how Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon integrates 3D printing into home life is available on the official iF DESIGN AWARD website. For more details about the Centauri Carbon or to purchase it for 299.99 USD, please visit Elegoo’s official website.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2024, the company’s total sales revenue surpassed 200 million USD, with more than 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647177/Elegoo_s_Centauri_Carbon_wins_iF_DESIGN_AWARD_2025_smoothly_integrating.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461229/ELEGOO__1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elegoo-centauri-carbon-wins-if-design-award-2025-for-integrating-3d-printing-into-home-life-302407970.html

