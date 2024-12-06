app-menu Social mobile

EliTe Solar Commissions High-Efficiency Solar Cell Production Facility in Indonesia

6 Dicembre 2024

– BATAM, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On December 4, 2024, EliTe Solar successfully commissioned its high-efficiency solar cell production facility in Indonesia. This achievement represents a significant step in EliTe Solar’s global expansion and underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing Indonesia’s energy landscape, promoting clean energy adoption, and driving economic and social development in the region.

From Vision to Reality:

The commissioning of this facility marks a major milestone in EliTe Solar’s global green and low-carbon strategy. It was achieved through meticulous planning, effective collaboration with the Indonesian government and partners, and the dedication of EliTe Solar’s skilled production team.

The project’s timeline showcases the company’s efficient project management:

Strengthening Global Competitiveness and Local Impact:

As the global photovoltaic (PV) market continues its rapid growth, EliTe Solar’s Indonesia facility strengthens the company’s strategic global footprint. With Indonesia’s vast solar potential—estimated at 3,294 GW—the new facility not only positions EliTe Solar to meet the growing demand but also supports the local economic development.

Key benefits include:

Expanding Global Reach: Upcoming Egypt Facility

EliTe Solar’s commitment to global energy transformation continues with a major investment in Egypt. On December 16, the Company will break ground on a new facility in the TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone. This $150 million project, covering 78,000 square meters, will be constructed in two phases and aims to drive renewable energy growth in the Middle East.

A Vision for the Future:

The globalization of the PV industry is accelerating, and EliTe Solar is at the forefront of this transformation. The commissioning of the Indonesia facility enhances the Company’s global competitiveness and demonstrates its dedication to advancing the energy transition. With strategic investments in Indonesia, Egypt, and beyond, EliTe Solar is building a robust global supply chain to serve diverse markets.

Looking ahead, EliTe Solar will continue to pursue sustainable development, promote industrial innovation, and create a green, efficient production ecosystem—contributing to the growth of the global renewable energy industry.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575079/12_5_EliTe_Solar_Commissions_High_Efficiency_Solar_Cell_Production_Facility_in_Indonesia.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575080/324etjehgfdwsqe.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575081/7bc481fd26fad2d6903a91cb8920b9b.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elite-solar-commissions-high-efficiency-solar-cell-production-facility-in-indonesia-302324757.html

