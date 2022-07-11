Embrace a Lightning-Fast Video and Audio Experience with the AI-powered Wondershare UniConverter 14.0

Luglio 11, 2022

Driven to make workflow smoother for everyone, Wondershare updated the complete video toolbox UniConverter with multiple AI-powered features and accelerated conversion speed.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the post-pandemic era, the use of videos and audio becomes increasingly important when it comes to working and sharing ideas. Wondershare UniConverter is upgraded with 8 intuitive features and powered with AI, allowing users to fulfill different needs in the blink of an eye: convert, compress, record, edit video and audio and download video and burn DVD.

“UniConverter strives to offer ultra-convenience to users so that they can spend more energy on producing quality work instead of dealing with different media formats,” said Kevin Yong, the Product Director of Wondershare UniConverter. “With more powerful audio and video editing features, the upgraded version is designed for people who want to improve productivity, especially in the rapidly growing podcast industry.”

Highlighted features are:

Converting media formats while creating videos is time consuming, and a struggle every user encounters. With the all-in-one toolbox UniConverter, sharing ideas has never been easier. Marketers, professionals, podcasters, music makers and content creators can convert and compress over 1,000 file formats lightning-fast while editing videos constantly without switching software. UniConverter even exclusively supports different encoding methods — MKV and WEBM output format support AV1 encoding; MOV output format supports HEVC encoding.

Compatibility and Price

Feel like it’s time to accelerate your creative process or reduce redundancies? Download UniConverter for free trials on https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/. Wondershare UniConverter is compatible with Windows and Mac and pricing starts at $39.99 per year. Users can also opt for the perpetual plan which costs $79.99. To learn more about UniConverter, follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That’s why we’re trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

