Empowering Innovation to the Global Market with Acro Certify

Maggio 8, 2023

BASEL, Switzerland, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For many companies, entering the global market is a daunting challenge. It is an immense logistical and financial challenge that makes or breaks a company, despite the product itself. For companies in that awkward, transitional stage from start-up company to a mature corporation, the question is: how can one cross this global ‘chasm’ and bring their products to the global stage?

With Acro Certify, ACROBiosystems offers a ‘bridge’ to help cross this chasm. When it comes to developing the right ‘go-to-market’ strategy, Acro Certify helps tailor a strategic plan targeting each region to optimize product success. In addition, ACROBiosystems’ pre-established resources, including marketing and sales channels, supply chain management, global shipping logistics, and quality assurance / auditing expertise, are all available.

Of course, this platform was not only established to benefit only its partners. Many innovative products are close companions to the reagents and products that ACROBiosystems offers their own customers. Combining their partner’s products with those offered from ACROBiosystems can be innovative and help accelerate drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

“The resources offered by Acro Certify have been carefully cultivated by us over years of research, partnerships, and collaborations with our customers across the globe. Whether it is through our own products or otherwise, ensuring that our customers have access to the tools they need is always our priority. This is what it means to be a part of ACROBiosystems.” states Mike Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

In line with ACROBiosystems’ mission of placing their customers first, Acro Certify is always looking to deliver innovative, exciting, and useful solutions to their customers. To maximize the benefits of Acro Certify, potential partners should operate in similar fields to ACROBiosystems’ customer industries, including cell and gene therapy, therapeutic antibody development, pharmaceutical solutions, neurodegenerative research, as well as infectious disease and vaccine development.

About ACROBiosystems Inc.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world’s top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowering-innovation-to-the-global-market-with-acro-certify-301817661.html

