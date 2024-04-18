Encourage the Next Amazing Journey: BESV 10th Anniversary Celebration Special Promotion

18 Aprile 2024

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The e-bike brand BESV has entered its tenth year since its launch in 2014. BESV continues to pursue excellence in product research, development and bicycle applications, adhering to the brand’s core concepts: Beautiful, Eco-Friendly, Smarter, and Vision. With the user in mind, the most advanced technology is used to create a perfect green-energy, micro-mobility solution: BESV premium e-bikes. Simultaneously, BESV has made its best efforts to be environmentally conscious and practice green mobility. Over the years, BESV has successfully entered different international markets, offering BESV owners around the world the opportunity to Experience Amazing.

Continue to lead with innovation

Throughout its journey, BESV has pursued design, quality and innovation, creating many amazing products and several industry benchmarks:

In addition to these benchmarks, BESV has also received a number of international awards, such as the German Red Dot Design Award, the Japanese Good Design Award, the Taiwan Excellence Award, and the Taipei Cycle d&i awards. BESV promises to continue to devote itself to research, development and innovation to meet the diverse needs of its different markets and users. BESV continues to exist so that more consumers can enjoy a healthy, environmentally-friendly, intelligent, high-quality lifestyle through its e-bikes.

Ten years of success, thanks for giving back

In the next ten years, BESV promises to continue to create more firsts and more amazing experiences for every BESV owner. In order to thank you for participating in BESV’s amazing journey so far, this year BESV will launch successive promotional programs to celebrate with you all. BESV invites you to participate in BESV’s next amazing journey.

For details (including discounted products and prices), please refer to the anniversary page: https://besv.eu/10-year-anniversary/, and follow our social media channels:@besv_europe (Instagram) and BESV Europe (Facebook).

