ENGWE Celebrates Car-Free Day with Big Discounts: Up to €600 Off on Popular E-Bikes

19 Settembre 2024

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In support of the global Car-Free Day initiative and to promote eco-friendly transportation, ENGWE, a leading fat e-bike brand committed to sustainability, is launching a special promotion. ENGWE’s mission is to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip. This Car-Free Day promotion underscores the brand’s commitment to sustainable, efficient transport solutions and its dedication to encouraging more eco-conscious mobility.

Limited-Time Promotion: Up to €600 Off ENGWE’s Latest E-Bikes

From September 16 to 30, ENGWE is offering up to €600 off its range of e-bikes. This special Car-Free Day promotion includes the highly popular P275 Pro and P20 models, both recognized for their exceptional performance and value. During this limited-time offer, you can enjoy a €600 discount on the P275 Pro and €400 off the P20.

P275 Pro commuter bike: Redefining Urban Commuting

As ENGWE’s top release this year, the P275 Pro electric bike is a game-changer for urban commuters, offering an exceptional balance of performance, range, and affordability.

P20: Compact, Portable, and Versatile

Join ENGWE’s Green Movement

This Car-Free Day, ENGWE invites you to embrace greener travel with their limited-time promotion. Now is the perfect time to switch to an e-bike and contribute to a more sustainable future—one ride at a time.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505719/ENGWE_car_free_day_promotion_600.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451406/ENGWE_logo_03_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-celebrates-car-free-day-with-big-discounts-up-to-600-off-on-popular-e-bikes-302251773.html

