app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ENGWE Introduces the X-Series: Next-Generation E-Bikes for Unparalleled Adventures

Agosto 8, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ENGWE, the global well-known electric bike manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its X Series E-Bikes- X26, X24, and X20. Building on the incredible success of the X26 e-bike, which raised an astounding $1,000,000 on Indiegogo in 2022, ENGWE is pushing the boundaries of electric biking with the advanced X26 and introducing the new X24 and X20 models.”

An Exclusive Celebration Offer: Early-Bird Pricing and Exciting Gifts Await

To mark this momentous occasion, ENGWE invites biking enthusiasts to join in the celebration. By signing up, customers will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy early-bird prices with an incredible discount of €150 off or $100 off on any ENGWE X-series e-bike. As an additional treat, participants will stand a chance to win one of the 100 special gifts.

The X-Series: Choose Your Adventure

ENGWE’s X26, X24, and X20 e-bikes are revolutionizing short trips, offering riders a versatile and thrilling experience on the road. The naming of these models corresponds to their tire sizes – 26 inches, 24 inches, and 20 inches – allowing customers to choose the perfect fit based on their specific needs and preferences. Notably, the X24 e-bike has captured considerable attention, thanks to its exceptional cost-performance ratio.

ENGWE X24 -The best powerful fat tire e-bike under $2000

Join the celebration, grab your discount and gift. Visit ENGWE’s official US and EU website today to explore the X-Series and embark on an electrifying journey to explore a new way.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171346/ENGWE_Release_X_series_e_bikes__ENGWE_X26__X24__X20.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-introduces-the-x-series-next-generation-e-bikes-for-unparalleled-adventures-301895406.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Cellebrite Appoints Thomas E. Hogan as Executive Chairman of the Board

Seasoned Technology Leader to Partner with CEO Yossi Carmil to Further Company Growth and Strateg…

Westport Awarded Additional Production Supply Agreement for Euro 7 LPG Fuel Systems by Global OEM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT),…

Clinic Boutique: dove la bellezza e il benessere si fondono in armonia

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 8 Agosto 2023. Benvenuti in Clinic Boutique, un’incantevole clinica di bell…

Planetwin365.news si sintonizza con Radio Sportiva: da agosto l’infotainment sportivo è “on air”

(Adnkronos) – Per la prima volta il portale di informazione sportiva del gruppo SKS365 collabora …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl