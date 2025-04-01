Skip to main content
ENGWE Officially Releases the L20 3.0 Series & Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation

1 Aprile 2025

PARIS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ENGWE, a leader in electric bicycles, announces the official sale of the L20 3.0 series-the first compact e-bike with full-suspension – L20 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro models are now available, bringing advanced features at an affordable price. This launch coincides with ENGWE’s 11th-anniversary celebration, featuring exclusive giveaways and limited-time discounts,reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

L20 3.0 Launch & ENGWE’s 11th Anniversary (April 1–30)

Celebrate with exclusive promotions:

L20 3.0 Series-The First Compact e-bike with Full-Suspension

In a market where premium full-suspension e-bikes typically exceed €3,000, the L20 3.0 Series fills a crucial gap by delivering premium comfort and performance at a more accessible price.”The L20 3.0 Series is designed to make high-performance e-biking accessible to more people,” said Baron, Product Manager at ENGWE. “In 2025, we remain committed to sustainability, compliance, and innovation—enhancing the riding experience while ensuring safety, legality, and environmental responsibility.”

Boost Mode: More Power, Fully Legal

The L20 3.0 Boost introduces ENGWE’s unique Boost Mode, previously seen in the L20 Boost. This intelligent power compensation system aligns with EU EN-15194 regulations, allowing a temporary power boost within 60 seconds, increasing torque by 30% for effortless hill climbs and challenging road conditions.

ENGWE L20 3.0 Boost – Smooth, Powerful & Travel-Ready

ENGWE L20 3.0 Pro – Comfortable, Smoother & Smarter

Join ENGWE’s 11th-anniversary celebration! Enter giveaways, unlock exclusive discounts, and claim special prizes. Ride green with ENGWE!

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652507/1.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-officially-releases-the-l20-3-0-series–celebrates-11-years-of-innovation-302415452.html

