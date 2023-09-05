Enhancing Global Connectivity: Timekettle’s Revolutionary Translator Devices Take Center Stage at IFA 2023

Settembre 5, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Timekettle, the technology company specializing in AI translation devices, has brought its T series and W series products to IFA 2023, the world’s biggest technology exhibition. These innovative translators cater to the needs of multilingual individuals in various scenarios and have garnered significant attention from business partners and visitors across Europe, and highly impressed with their high-quality translation and technological innovation.

One of the highlights at this year’s IFA is the unveiling of Timekettle’s flagship product, the WT2 Edge translator earbuds. The cutting-edge technology of HybridComm™ sets this product apart from others in the market, and it revolutionizes traditional translation devices by introducing a completely different technical structure that enhances speech processing, simultaneous interpretation, and AI translation, particularly for engaging in profound and lengthy conversations. WT2 Edge users range from business professionals and multinational families to language educators and learners.

In contrast to Timekettle’s translator earbuds, the T series offers a highly portable handheld translator device with a compact size and user-friendly one-button translation. The Fluentalk T1 and Fluentalk T1 mini are part of this series, providing effortless usability with just a single click, users no longer need to rely on translation apps or tedious processes, they can access translations instantly, even in unexpected situations while traveling abroad. The Fluentalk T1 mini has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from overseas travelers, expats since being released two months ago.

At IFA 2023, Timekettle eagerly welcomes business and media partners to try its groundbreaking translation solutions firsthand and experience some of the most natural, fluent, and accurate translation solutions on the market.

Timekettle Booth at IFA 2023Date:September 1st, 2023 – September 5th, 2023Location: A219, Hall 5.2, Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading and award-winning provider of translation solutions. Their exceptional products have been recognized with numerous international accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Timekettle also operates a customer center in Los Angeles, United States. As the top-selling brand in the translator device industry, Timekettle currently holds the largest market share on Amazon, serving hundreds of thousands of users in 171 countries and regions worldwide.

For further information, please visit https://www.timekettle.co/ or contact press@timekettle.co.

