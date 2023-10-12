app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Ensemble stars!! Music Now Available on PC

Ottobre 12, 2023

Pre-orders Surpass 200,000

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ensemble Stars!! Music, the popular rhythm game developed by Happy Elements, has announced the release of the game on PC platforms, with an English version available. Pre-order numbers have already exceeded a staggering 200,000.

To celebrate the launch, users who log in to the PC version during the launch period will receive five original 3-star cards and enjoy exclusive recharge discounts specifically for the PC version.

The PC version of Ensemble Stars!! Music can be downloaded from the official website and will support data sharing with the mobile version. This means that players can switch between devices seamlessly without losing their progress, making it easier than ever to access the game.

On the first anniversary of the English version launch in June 2022, the official announcement of the upcoming PC version was a special anniversary gift for English-speaking fans. On the official Twitter, it can often be seen that Enstars, which is very popular in the Asian region, attracts love from global users through its own charm. One fan expressed their fondness for a character by writing: “When I saw him smiling so brightly, I saw so many sparkles glistening, that it made me feel incredibly happy. The more I learned about him, the more I grew to appreciate him.”

These kinds of heartfelt responses from fans demonstrate the emotional connection they have formed with the characters in Ensemble Stars!! Music. The game’s expansion onto the PC platform will undoubtedly attract even more fans and continue to strengthen the bond players have with their beloved Enstar characters.

As the anticipation for Ensemble Stars!! Music on PC continues to be built. It’s clear that this release marks a significant milestone for the franchise and its dedicated fanbase.

About Ensemble Stars!! Music:

Ensemble Stars!! Music has been honored with a series of awards, including “User’s Choice Game of 2021”, “Best Pick Up & Play 2021/2022” on Google Play, and the “Best Music Game Worldwide” in the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021. Elaborated 3D live scenes, attractive game storylines written by famous playwrights, and a luxurious voice cast of more than 40 first-class voice actors… every single detail of the game enlivens a fully immersive gaming experience for players to enjoy.

Official website: https://www.ensemblestars.com/  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242878/PC_version_official_release.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ensemble-stars-music-now-available-on-pc-301953063.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Huawei Launches Six F5.5G Technical Upgrades to Improve Network Capabilities and Create a Positive Business Cycle

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During UBBF 2023, Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei’s O…

CGTN: How China contributes to building a green ‘Belt and Road’

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adil Ahmed, 65, is one of the Pakistanis who have felt the…

SI GROUP TO FEATURE NAUGARD BIO-XL™ AT INTERNATIONAL ELASTOMERS CONFERENCE

NAUGARD BIO-XL™ Rubber Curing Accelerator is Meeting the Performance Needs of Today’s Rubber Form…

“Alla ricerca della laicità perduta. Il crocifisso laico dei giudici italiani”, presentazione del libro alla Feltrinelli di Perugia

(Adnkronos) – Venerdi’ 13 ottobre alla libreria Feltrinelli di Perugia si discute di laicita’, li…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl