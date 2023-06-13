app-menu Social mobile

Envision to Power 500 MW Wind Project in Egypt Financed by IFC and JBIC

Giugno 13, 2023

CAIRO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that its state-of-the-art wind turbines have been selected for the Amunet 500 MW wind farm project in Egypt, developed by UAE-based AMEA Power. Leveraging Envision’s proven technology and track record, the project has successfully obtained financing from a prominent consortium of banks, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Envision’s EN 171- 6.5 MW wind turbines have been chosen for this project due to their exceptional efficiency, reliability, and safety even in harsh environments. The turbines feature advanced control systems that optimize performance and maximize energy production, while minimizing downtime and maintenance costs.

Expected to be commissioned by mid-2025, the Amunet project will supply affordable and clean energy to Egypt’s grid, contributing to the country’s goal of generating 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

“We are thrilled to partner with AMEA Power for the 500 MW project in Egypt,” said John Lee, General Manager of Asia and Africa at Envision Energy. “In addition to wind, Envision has extensive expertise in new energy infrastructure, combining renewables with energy storage, digital grid, green hydrogen and power-to-x technologies. As a trusted net-zero technology partner, we are committed to bringing these solutions to our customers in Egypt and around the world.”

“AMEA Power is excited to build the project with our trusted partner Envision Energy. Together we will help drive Egypt’s transition to a sustainable energy future,” said Aqueel Bohra, Senior Director, Project Development at AMEA Power.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of “solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind”. Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines and smart storage system through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world’s largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the “new coal”, batteries and hydrogen fuel as the “new oil”, the AIoT network as the “new grid”, the net-zero industrial parks to the “new infrastructure”, and to promote the construction and cultivation of green “new industry”.

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 ‘World’s 50 Smartest Companies’ by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune “Change the World” list. Envision Group joined the global ‘RE100’ initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

For more information, please visit www.envision-group.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747745/4073324/NEW_Envision_Tag_Line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-to-power-500-mw-wind-project-in-egypt-financed-by-ifc-and-jbic-301845414.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

