EpiVax and Zoetis to Collaborate on Swine T cell Epitope Prediction Tool: CircoMatch™

Gennaio 10, 2023

– PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EpiVax, Inc. (“EpiVax”) and Zoetis, are pleased to announce an exclusive collaboration to develop CircoMatch™, a unique bioinformatics tool that predicts the coverage of Porcine Circovirus Type 2 (PCV2) vaccines against field isolates of PCV2. The new tool provides a quick turnaround, powerful way to provide near real-time predictive effectiveness data so swine veterinarians and producers can make informed decisions in vaccination programs.

CircoMatch™ applies the EpiVax EpiCC (Epitope Content Comparison) tool and EpiVax PigMatrix algorithm in a custom-built website, which performs a detailed comparison between PCV2 vaccines and circulating field strains of the PCV2 virus. These proprietary computational tools allow for a practical prediction of effectiveness for existing commercial vaccines and may aid in the development of vaccines that are more efficacious across different viral variants.

PCV2 can cause significant production issues on farms, including suffering and weight loss in growing pigs caused by subclinical infections, reproductive failure in sows, generating significant economic losses to farmers. Current vaccines help in reducing pig mortality mitigating economic losses, however, due to continuous viral evolution, existing vaccines have varying effectiveness against the many emerging new field strains of PCV2. CircoMatch results in a quick turnaround, powerful way for Zoetis to provide veterinarians and producers with predictive effectiveness data so they can make informed decisions about their vaccination programs.   

Zoetis and EpiVax will be sharing more details on this new collaboration during the upcoming Conference of Research Workers in Animal Diseases (CRWAD) meeting in Chicago, January 22-24, 2023.

EpiVax is a biotechnology company with expertise in T cell epitope prediction and rapid vaccine design. EpiVax’s immunogenicity screening toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines are employed in advancing the research of a global roster of companies. For more information, visit www.epivax.com.

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide — from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Press Contact:Katie Porter, Associate Director, Business Development & MarketingEpiVaxkporter@epivax.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542055/EpiVax_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epivax-and-zoetis-to-collaborate-on-swine-t-cell-epitope-prediction-tool-circomatch-301715657.html

