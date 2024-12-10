Equiduct welcomes Danske Bank as the latest member to join Apex

10 Dicembre 2024

The leading Nordic bank, is the latest member to join the pan-European Exchange specialised in retail trading.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Equiduct, the retail-focused pan-European exchange, announced today that Danske Bank is the newest member to join its commission-free service, Apex.

Danske Bank, one of the largest banks in the Nordic region is also renowned for providing advanced services to retail investors for trading financial markets.

By joining Equiduct, retail clients of Danske Bank, now have access to additional liquidity for stocks and ETFs across 12 European markets as well as its innovative cost-effective real-time market data. Danske Bank’s retail clients join over 7 million retail end-investors that already benefit from the best-in class execution and market-data services provided by Equiduct.

Equiduct is fully committed to working alongside the Nordic retail bank/brokerage community to ensure that an ever-growing number of individual investors receive cost-effective best possible execution for their orders in European equities and ETFs and gain access to institutional grade high-quality pan-European data.

Marjo Grandell, Head of Equities at Danske Bank said: “Joining Equiduct emphasizes Danske Bank’s vision of creating an investment platform for all clients. With the addition of Equiduct, we can provide even more liquidity for our retail clients in our already large investment universe of tradeable instruments via our digital channels such as Internet bank and mobile app.”

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: “We’re happy to extend a warm welcome to Danske Bank to our exchange. Partnering with Danske Bank, a leading Nordic bank in the forefront of retail innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to foster positive change in pan-European retail trading and market data.”

Notes to editors

About Equiduct

Equiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European exchange enabling retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most fragmented stocks and ETFs across 12 markets covering 16 European headline indices. Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe – Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law. In 2023 it reported a turnover of €79bn and an overall ADV (average daily volume) of €310m.

About Danske Bank

For more than 150 years, Danske Bank has helped enable growth and development in society. Danske Bank have developed in tandem with the societies we are part of, and our advisory services, expertise and financial solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organisations to realise their ambitions and potential.

With long-term sustainable development as our ambition, we will continue to work every day to be the best possible bank, for the benefit of our customers, employees, shareholders and the societies we are part of.

