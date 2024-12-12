EQUIDUCT WELCOMES IBROKER AS THE LATEST TRADING PARTICIPANT TO JOIN APEX

12 Dicembre 2024

MADRID, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Equiduct, the retail-focused pan-European exchange, announced today that iBroker Global Markets S.V. is the newest trading participant to join its Best Execution service, Apex.

iBroker is the leading online broker in listed derivatives in Spain, specializing in the retail segment. Now, with its incorporation into Equiduct and as part of the company’s new strategic plan, it is expanding its product offering to include European equities and ETFs.

iBroker and its clients are already leveraging Equiduct´s high quality market data products, which offers a real-time consolidated view of liquidity from twelve major European markets.

By joining Equiduct, iBroker and its retail investors’ client base, now have access to pan-European liquidity for over 1,900 stocks and ETF, joining over 7 million retail end clients that already benefit from the best-in class execution and market-data services provided by Equiduct.

Equiduct is fully committed to working alongside the Spanish retail brokerage community to ensure that an ever-growing number of individual investors receive the best possible execution for their transactions in Spanish & European equities and ETF.

Enrique Martí, CEO, iBroker, said: “Our incorporation into Equiduct strengthens iBroker’s commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality execution when trading in European equity markets. For retail investors, ensuring transparency in execution is not just an added value but an essential obligation. Thanks to Equiduct, we now have advanced tools that enable us to meet this premise in an exceptional way.

We are excited about this new chapter, where we aim to position iBroker Global Markets not only as the benchmark for Spanish investors specializing in derivatives but also as a prominent option for a new profile of retail investors interested in equities, ETFs, and savings and investment products.”

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: “I’d like to congratulate and welcome Enrique, Jon and the wider iBroker team to our exchange. We are delighted to be their chosen partner for expanding their retail business into European equities and ETFs. By delivering Best Execution on Europe’s most popular names and cost-effective high-quality data, we enable iBroker to offer unparalleled value to their retail investors.

iBroker’s success in the derivatives market demonstrates their leadership in making financial markets accessible to retail investors. Their strong commitment to financial education aligns seamlessly with Equiduct’s mission to promote and empower retail investment. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to driving positive change in pan-European trading for retail investors.”

Notes to editors

About EquiductEquiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European exchange enabling retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most fragmented stocks and ETFs across 12 markets covering 16 European headline indices. Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe – Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law. In 2023 it reported a turnover of €79bn and an overall ADV (average daily volume) of €310m.

About iBrokeriBroker Global Markets Sociedad de Valores is a leading Spanish online broker specializing in derivatives for retail investors. It provides brokerage services for futures and options on major international markets such as CME Group and EUREX, as well as OTC derivatives including CFDs and Forex.

The firm offers advanced trading platforms, developed in-house with a strong emphasis on technology. Its mission is to deliver an intuitive, secure, and efficient investment experience across both web and mobile platforms, with seamless integration options for leading solutions like TradingView and Visual Chart.

Through its recent agreement with Equiduct, iBroker has expanded its financial product offering to include European stocks and ETFs. The company plans to continue adding new products throughout 2025, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and diversification.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equiduct-welcomes-ibroker-as-the-latest-trading-participant-to-join-apex-302324079.html