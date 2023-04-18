app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Etherendy is the world’s first tokenized artefact collection. The new era of NFT’s is here

Aprile 18, 2023

– “Etherendy” is the first brand to create a link between traditional art collections and cutting-edge blockchain technology. A unique 500-piece handmade classic tile set that will be sold as the world’s first “phygital” tokenised art collection.

NEW YORK, AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The media is increasingly talking about NFTs and digital collectibles that will combine digital and physical artworks in 2023. A pioneering initiative will launch the first collection in April, where NFT technology meets traditional art to create a unique value.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9160951-etherendy-first-tokenized-artefact-collection/

The “Etherendy” is a speciality that is a novelty in both appearance and value, even for those who have been following the non-fungible token market for a long time. Unlike traditional NFTs, the collection now being released consists not only in digital form but also of physical artefacts. This means that each piece in the “Etherendy” collection is a valuable and unique work of art in its own right. Not just classic European art, respected and well-known collectibles, but a token speciality, the value of which is that only the limited edition that is being released now exists. All items are hand-painted, hand-gilded and individually serial numbered by the collection and by the 197 years old  European classic manufacturer as well. 

“Etherendy” tokens are dynamic, which means they have multiple utilities on them. Most utilities are working as serious discounts for the next Etherendy token sales. Their collection value will be the basis for some interactive collaborations in the future, where Etherendys can be used as item boosters or treasure tokens in selected projects.

While the collection is a fusion of classic art and digital technology, the organisers expect that their customers will expect more special things from the project.

By purchasing tokens, the owner will have the physical artwork(s) for free as part of the token. Collectors will also participate in a collectible metagame, with a grand prize and organised around the collection’s unique colour marking on the tokens, which is in the centre of the game.

The creators of “Etherendy” hope to attract art collectors with other super limited edition collections in the future, so this one, which is being released now, can be seen as a kind of introduction. They believe that the combination of classical art and cutting-edge blockchain technology will create value and renew the market for collectible classical and digital artworks.

Collectors and investors interested in the collection can find more information on the Etherendy website.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054532/Etherendy.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054533/Etherendy_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/etherendy-is-the-worlds-first-tokenized-artefact-collection-the-new-era-of-nfts-is-here-301800189.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Le power station EP600 e AC500 di BLUETTI vincono il Red Dot Design Award 2023

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 18/04/2023. BLUETTI, fornitore leader di power station portatili, è orgogli…

HOME Italia-New Showroom Opening in Guangzhou, China.

(Milano, 18 Aprile) – Milano, 18 Aprile – L’ appuntamento con l’evento “New Showroom Opening in G…

Concorsi a premi su TikTok: anche le aziende italiane finalmente ci credono

(Milano, 18/04/2023) – Milano, 18/04/2023 – I concorsi a premi su TikTok vengono utilizzati ampia…

Come funzionano e cosa offrono i casinò online AAMS

(Milano – 18/04/2023) – Milano – 18/04/2023 – I casinò AAMS – Amministrazione Autonoma dei Monopo…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl