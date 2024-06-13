Ethypharm expands its Mesalazine (Etiasa®) Portfolio in China

13 Giugno 2024

SAINT-CLOUD, France, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ethypharm is pleased to announce the acquisition of a suppository form of Mesalazine by its Chinese affiliate, Shanghai Ethypharm Pharmaceuticals Ltd, from the Chinese Company Jiangsu Anbison Pharmaceutical.

Leader in essential medicines for central nervous system, hospital care and internal medicine, Ethypharm’s strategy is to continue to grow in its key markets, the five major European Countries and China, as well as internationally with its strong network of distributors. Its growth will be driven by both organic growth and acquisitions.

Mesalazine is a medication used to treat Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Since 1997, Ethypharm has pioneered the Chinese Mesalazine oral market with Etiasa®, achieving approximately 30% market share.

China is the third-largest market of Mesalazine globally, with mainly oral forms and topical forms accounting for 20% of the total market.

The Mesalazine suppository treatment offers advantages such as providing a more targeted release.

The acquisition will enable Ethypharm to better meet the Chinese patient and healthcare professional demand for quality treatments by offering a full portfolio of Mesalazine forms. It extends the life cycle of one of Ethypharm’s leading products.

Denis DELVAL – President and CEO of the Ethypharm Group stated “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Ethypharm’s growth strategy and aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering essential medicines to patients. It will accelerate Ethypharm’s growth and reinforce Etiasa® leading position in the chinese market.”

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a leading mid-sized international pharmaceutical company, with strong European roots, that manufactures and provides essential drugs, with a focus on, central nervous system (severe pain and addiction), hospital care and internal medicine.

Its commitment is to improve patients’ lives and make a positive impact on society and the environment.

Ethypharm has 1,700 employees dedicated to its various pharmaceutical activities, of which 1400 are in industrial operations.

The six production sites are located in France, the UK, Spain, and China, they have expertise in injectables and complex oral solid forms.

With a global presence in 68 countries, the company markets its products directly in Europe and China, and has strategic partnerships in the EMEA, NA, LATAM and APAC markets.

Ethypharm works closely with the authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure that its medicines are used appropriately and that patients have access to them.

To find out more about Ethypharm, visit http://www.ethypharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Media Relations

Avril PONNELLE | Group Communication Manager | presse@ethypharm.com | www.ethypharm.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434581/Ethypharm_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ethypharm-expands-its-mesalazine-etiasa-portfolio-in-china-302172095.html