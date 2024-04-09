European Parliament Recognizes Essential Tremor as Official Disease in Ground-Breaking Declaration

9 Aprile 2024

The Insightec-organized conference resulted in a Joint Declaration, promising new hope for patients suffering from the condition

BRUSSELS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The European Parliament, in collaboration with Insightec and patient advocacy groups, has taken a historic step forward in the healthcare realm by signing a Joint Declaration to officially recognize essential tremor as a disease. This monumental move promises to enhance the lives of millions who suffer from the most common movement disorder worldwide, affecting an estimated 54 million people.

The Joint Declaration specifically calls for the following:

“While progress has been made in advancing healthcare equity in the European Union, there is still a long way ahead to ensure that individuals affected by essential tremor have equitable access to life-changing treatment options,” explains Alex Agius Saliba, co-chair of the European Parliament interest group on neurological diseases and co-organiser of the event. “As a member of the Parliament, I am committed to ensuring the prioritization of awareness and equal treatment options for these patients, in order to cultivate an environment where all members of society can thrive and contribute.”

Luca Savarese of the Associazione Tremori agrees. “These [ET] patients are masters of camouflage, ubiquitous – yet unseen. Today, access to treatments remains uneven. I am here today to raise awareness of what it is like to live with ET, and to advocate for equal rights and access to therapy for everyone with ET.”

“Access to treatment options for essential tremor is a matter of equality and social justice,” echoes Maarit Matjussi, chair of ScanShakers and chairwoman of the Finnish Essential Tremor Association.

Vice President of Insightec Europe, Giuseppe Carbone, shared his enthusiasm. “Signing this Joint Declaration, together with Members of the European Parliament and patient associations across Europe, is a pivotal milestone for Insightec and for people living with essential tremor across Europe. This declaration injects hope, showing a strong commitment from all of us to take action and work together for equal access to therapy options for patients, no matter where they live in the European Union. I am truly excited about the progress we have made today towards guaranteeing the rights to access a improve the quality of life for people with ET.”

This Joint Declaration not only sheds light on the challenges faced by those with essential tremor but also ignites hope for a future where access to effective treatments is not dictated by geography. Members of the European Parliament, Insightec, and patient groups are united in their commitment to ensuring equal therapy access and improving quality of life for all affected by this disease.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company’s Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, for the treatment of essential tremor (unilateral and/or staged bilateral treatments), and neuropathic pain. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Exablate Neuro fulfils the requirements for CE marking, as established by Notified Body 0344. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in München, Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

