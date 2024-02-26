app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

European Space Agency and GSMA Foundry Forge Ahead with Partnership, including funding opportunities to help the industry pioneer new innovations in terrestrial-satellite communication

Febbraio 26, 2024

– BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The European Space Agency (ESA) and GSMA Foundry today announced a series of new initiatives – including up to €15 million in funding opportunities – to help the mobile and satellite industries collaborate on developing new, innovative satellite and terrestrial networks technologies.

Launched at MWC Barcelona 2024, the partnership will focus on five key areas of innovation to help telecommunications companies develop new services for society bringing together terrestrial and satellite communications. The initiatives are also designed to help open up new revenue streams previously not possible. New research by GSMA Intelligence estimates that new innovations in satellite can bring an additional $30–35 billion in income to the industry by 2035, equivalent to a boost of 2.0–2.5% to the current mobile revenue base.

The five key initiatives announced today are:

Antonio Franchi, ESA’s Head of the 5G/6G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Programme Office, said: “ESA is proud to partner with the GSMA on a variety of impactful initiatives in our commitment to advance connectivity solutions, through the integration of satellite and terrestrial networks. One of ESA’s aims is to connect everyone, everywhere and at any time, and this powerful collaboration with GSMA is a significant step in advancing the mobile and satellite communications industries.

Franchi added: “In addition, we are excited to be showcasing ESA’s work through a variety of interactive features at the GSMA Pavilion and are looking forward to interacting with the attendees of MWC!”

Continue reading here.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/4439377/GSMA_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-space-agency-and-gsma-foundry-forge-ahead-with-partnership-including-funding-opportunities-to-help-the-industry-pioneer-new-innovations-in-terrestrial-satellite-communication-302070932.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Lucid drives ahead: In Geneva, the American manufacturer presents new electric cars and expansion plans for Europe

GENEVA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is setting new standards f…

Westport Announces Methanol HPDI™ Project with a Leading Global Supplier of Power Solutions for Marine Applications

– Represents the Inaugural Adaptation of the HPDI Fuel System Utilizing Methanol for Marine Appl…

The Global Selection of “Hainan Tourism and Cultural Excellence TOP 10” Now Opens

(Adnkronos) – HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2024 – On 23rd February, the …

Concreta Efficienza: pionieri della rivoluzione fotovoltaica

(Milano 26 febbraio 2024) – Bernardo Zerqueni e Marco Cangi svelano la visione dietro la loro ul…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI