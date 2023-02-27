app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

EUROPEAN WELLNESS GROUP & EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF PREVENTIVE, REGENERATIVE & ANTI-AGING MEDICINE LAUNCHES A HANDBOOK OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE FOR PHYSICIANS

Febbraio 27, 2023

EDENKOBEN, Germany, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EWA, a member of EW Group with cooperation of ESAAM has reached an important milestone by launching a Handbook of Anti-Aging Medicine, based on research, education and knowledge sharing of medical specialists worldwide in diverse disciplines of medicine, which provides a basic explanation of ageing, anti-aging medicine, its standards, and technology.

Through this collaboration of authorship from over 40 top-tier medical and scientific experts, this book could be used as a tool for medical practitioners and ageing people in planning the challenges faced in caring the ageing patients and creating the preventive programs for them. These individuals have made major contributions to science, education, knowledge, and medicine.

The book, co-edited by Dr. Arseniy Trukhanoy and, Dr. Mike Chan, chairman of ESAAM covered four chapters; “Theoretical aspects of anti-aging medicine”; “Advances in regenerative and aesthetic medicine”; “Personalized preventive medicine”, and “Methods and technologies for personalized interventions.” This book covered current panels of ageing biomarkers, methods and technologies for early detection, health monitoring in anti-aging programmes, the structure, technologies, and staff of future anti-aging medicine clinics, potential advances in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy, wellness symbiosis, and medical spa and fitness in clinics.

Prof. Dr. Mike Chan’s contributions, focused on preventative and regenerative medicine for the ageing brain and neurodegeneration, and the physical activity and fitness paradigms for anti-aging and longevity.

This book could serve as a reference and a latest standard for anti-aging medicine for all parties involved in planning and managing the anti-aging medicine in the event that any issues arise in the future.

EWA & EWBGEWA, is a member of EWBG located in Germany, Switzerland, Greece and Malaysia, as a CPD authorized body with a premium training and development wing that revolves around cutting-edge Bio-Regenerative Medicine modalities for practitioners and researchers. It has extensive years of combined clinical experience and a core academic team comprising of qualified MDs and scientists with numerous international affiliations and accreditations.

https://ewacademy.eu/https://european-wellness.eu/

European Society of Anti-Aging MedicineOriginally established in 2003 in Paris as subsidiary of A4M. The founders of ESAAM came from both science and clinical medicine: gerontology, physiology, biochemistry, dermatology, endocrinology, and aesthetic medicine, thereby influencing the ESAAM model.

Home

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/EWBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-group–european-society-of-preventive-regenerative–anti-aging-medicine-launches-a-handbook-of-anti-aging-medicine-for-physicians-301756307.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

OriginGPS to present IoTrackers to enable building POCs for IoT projects within 3 weeks – European Pavilion, MWC, Barcelona

The new trio of IoTrackers was developed especially for these times of uncertainty, when companie…

Fortezzza, una storia di famiglia che parla di casa

(Adnkronos) – Cosa c’è di più importante del luogo dove custodiamo e proteggiamo i nostri affetti…

Masdar Inaugurates 200MW Baynouna Solar Park, the Largest of Its Kind in Jordan

– ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Baynouna Solar Energy Company (BSCE), a join…

MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Advocates Striding Faster Towards an Intelligent World

– BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei’s Carrier BG President Li Peng spoke to…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl