Euroshop 2023: SUNMI is leading the move to Android for business

Marzo 1, 2023

– SUNMI showcases its innovative BIoT solutions with partners at Euroshop 2023

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SUNMI, a business digitization solutions provider, showcased its latest intelligent retail technology at EuroShop 2023 (Booth：06/F57), the world’s largest retail trade fair, held from February 26 to March 2 in Düsseldorf, Germany. SUNMI’s participation has added even more highlights to the event through presenting innovative solutions to provide customers with a brand new experiences.

Full Range of SUNMI BIoT Products

As one of the industry’s leading innovators, SUNMI has been at the forefront of the Android solutions for business, with a deep understanding of the digital trends in the industry. At EuroShop 2023, SUNMI showcases its full ranges of BIoT products, designed to cater to the evolving needs of different industries. The product range includes payment, mobile, desktop, Kiosks, and other innovative hardware solutions, all designed to enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and increase sales for businesses of all sizes.

SUNMI is a certified Android enterprise device reseller providing zero-touch enrollment. SUNMI L2s PRO, along with other models such as the SUNMI V2s, SUNMI V2s PLUS, SUNMI L2H, and SUNMI L2Ks, has been certified by GMS. This certification ensures that customers can quickly and easily deploy SUNMI Android devices with immediate remote activation and configuration. By utilizing this feature, customers’ IT departments can deploy SUNMI devices on a large scale without having to manually configure each individual device.

Apart from the groundbreaking android devices, SUNMI also provides comprehensive software services. SUNMI DMP (SUNMI Device Management Platform) allow customer manage all company-owned devices, apps and contents from the cloud efficiently, easily and securely. RKI, a cloud-terminal integrated system, is designed for secure, efficient and convenient key injection, which is especially important for customers in the financial industry. In addition, SUNMI’s financial product series has obtained multiple authoritative financial certifications, bringing customers omni-channel payment experience.

Business IoT Solutions with 11 ISV Partners

For the onsite activities, SUNMI and 11 ISV partners Jointly present a wide range of android based IoT solutions, including Retail, Payment, Hospitality, Catering, Lottery and Softpos. Working with partners worldwide, SUNMI is bringing Android-based IoT solutions to every business, offering essential hardware and software capabilities to address the business challenges faced by customers and boost their sales.

SUNMI’s founder & CEO, Lin Zhe (Jack), attends the Euroshop Welcome Party and share his opinions on how BIoT devices and digital solutions can empower business. “We believe that, ToB smart terminals will be suit for more scenarios, and enabled by BIoT, the interconnection of more smart things will bring more profound revolution to this society.” said Lin Zhe.

So far, SUNMI’s products have received widespread recognition from businesses around the world, earning the trust and loyalty of more than 3 million merchants. Its participation in EuroShop 2023 is an opportunity to shape the industry by leading the move to Android for business.

