app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

EVB Boosts EV Industry in the Nordic Region with Latest Solutions at Nordic EV Summit

5 Aprile 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EVB, a sub-brand of Beny dedicated to smart EV charging solutions, showcased its latest products and technologies at the Nordic EV Summit held in Oslo, Norway. At this summit, EVB emphasized its integrated solutions for both AC and DC charging, along with solar and energy storage, aimed at advancing the development of electric vehicles in the Nordic region.

To meet the rapidly growing demand for EV charging in the Nordic region, EVB has developed products tailored to market needs, covering both residential and commercial sectors, offering users an intelligent and worry-free charging experience. Among these, the BCP series smart EV chargers stand out for their compact size and versatile functionality, with notable compatibility with OCPP standards. This enables remote interaction, allowing users to control and manage chargers directly through a mobile app, anytime and anywhere, greatly enhancing user experience.

In the commercial sector, EVB’s floor-mounted AC EV charger has garnered great attention. It is equipped with features such as human body sensing, temperature monitoring, and WPS Wi-Fi connectivity. Its dual-socket design not only improves space utilization but also enables two vehicles to charge simultaneously. The DLB function also enhances charging station management by intelligently distributing the charging power.

Furthermore, the Nordic region boasts abundant solar energy resources. Taking Norway as an example, its annual photovoltaic power generation can reach 1044.9 kilowatt-hours per square meter. The local photovoltaic market has seen rapid growth in recent years, with approximately 300 megawatts of added installation capacity in 2023. In this context, EVB’s “PV + energy storage + EV charging” solution not only realizes self-generation and consumption but also energy storage during off-peak hours, ensuring continuous business operation and grid stability. Additionally, EVB’s charging stations can also obtain electricity from the grid or energy storage systems, improving energy utilization.

Jundan Wang, General Manager of EVB, stated, “We are pleased to participate in the Nordic EV Summit and showcase our integrated solutions, which greatly meet both home and business user demands.” EVB looks forward to collaborating with more Nordic partners to provide more convenient and efficient solutions, fully leveraging solar energy resources and contributing to the development of the EV industry.

For more information, please visit www.evb.com or contact info@evb.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evb-boosts-ev-industry-in-the-nordic-region-with-latest-solutions-at-nordic-ev-summit-302107015.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Domus Flegrea e Domus Relais Posillipo, Napoli: “Case albergo per anziani autosufficienti e parzialmente autosufficienti, per una vita attiva ed indipendente”

05 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Attività ricreative, benessere e socialità all’interno delle residenze per anziani,…

Mercedes-Benz and BYD Join Forces, Develop a New DENZA Central for BYD’s Global Expansion

05 Aprile 2024
Could the new luxury sedan by Mercedes-Benz and BYD be the pioneer of world-class new energy seda…

I dati accelerano la decarbonizzazione nel trasporto connesso: il Report sulla sostenibilità di Geotab analizza progressi e sfide future

05 Aprile 2024
“Fiducia. Trasparenza. Trasformazione”: l’annuale bilancio di sostenibilità di Geotab prende in e…

Two-booth Collaborative Unveiling, EVE Energy’s Grand Participation | Solarex Istanbul in Türkiye

05 Aprile 2024
ISTANBUL, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On 4 April, more than 350 exhibitors and tens of thousand…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI