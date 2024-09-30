EVE Energy Debuts at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024 with Over 20 Innovative Lithium Battery Products and Hydrogen Energy Technologies

30 Settembre 2024

EVE Energy continues its innovation in the electrification technology of commercial vehicles, promoting green and sustainable development in the transportation industry.

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EVE Energy (SHE: 300014), a globally leading lithium battery company, recently debuted at IAA Transportation 2024, the premium platform for commercial vehicles, held in Hannover from September 17 to 22. At Hall 21 – Booth F69, EVE Energy unveiled its latest commercial vehicle electrification products and R&D advancements by showcasing over 20 battery products, including lithium battery cells, packs, and one hydrogen battery, to promote the green transformation of the passenger transportation and logistics industries.

In April 2024, the European Union adopted stricter CO₂ emissions standards for large trucks and buses, stipulating that CO₂ emissions for such vehicles will have to be reduced by 45% for the period 2030-2034, 65% for 2035-2039, and 90% as of 2040. With continuous advancements in battery technology and cost optimization, the electrification of commercial vehicles in Europe has entered a new phase of development in 2024.

Electric logistics vehicles require continuous advancements in battery technology to meet the key requirements of faster charging, lighter weight, longer lifespan, and better cost-effectiveness. To address these requirements, EVE Energy unveiled its Open Source Battery, a series of advanced battery technologies for commercial vehicles, on media day at the exhibition on September 16. The Open Source Battery is compatible with various battery cell products, making it ideal for minivans, light trucks and heavy trucks, aiming at reducing costs and increasing revenues for logistic vehicle users.

Advantages of Open Source Battery:

EVE Energy also showcased products such as high energy density NCM cylindrical cells, cost-effective LFP cells, and the EFC01 hydrogen energy battery.

After 23 years of rapid development, EVE Energy has more than 5,600 senior researchers, over 8,500 patents, and 13 production sites worldwide. In the electric commercial vehicles field, EVE Energy has cooperated with engineering machinery stalwarts such as Caterpillar and SANY. In the future, EVE Energy will continue to leverage resource integration advantages to promote the sustainable transformation of the European transportation industry.

For more information, please visit www.evebattery.com/en.

