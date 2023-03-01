app-menu Social mobile

EW Nutrition showcases customer-focused solutions for the animal nutrition industry at VIV Asia 2023

Marzo 1, 2023

– SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EW Nutrition will participate in VIV Asia 2023 to showcase its newest solutions for the animal nutrition industry. “We are constantly innovating to provide best-in-class products and programs. Our participation in VIV Asia 2023 is a good opportunity to connect with our partners over EW Nutrition’s tailored solutions for industry challenges,” says Ramakanta Nayak, regional director for EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific.

Located at Hall 2, Booth 3550, EW Nutrition’s stand highlights flagship products and initiatives, among which:

EW Nutrition will also host “Showtime”, a series of topical presentations delivered by key industry experts, providing actionable insights into trends and challenges of the animal nutrition industry. Topics include:

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition offers animal nutrition solutions to the feed industry. The company’s focus is on gut health, supported by other product lines. EW Nutrition researches, develops, produces, sells, and services most of the products it commercializes. In 50 countries, key accounts are served directly by EW Nutrition’s own personnel. 

For more information, please visit https://ew-nutrition.com.

Contact: Zack MaiMarketing ManagerEW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific+65 6735 0038zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ew-nutrition-showcases-customer-focused-solutions-for-the-animal-nutrition-industry-at-viv-asia-2023-301747763.html

