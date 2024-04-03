app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Exascend Pushing Storage Beyond Boundaries At Embedded World 2024

3 Aprile 2024

Visit Booth 1-422 to Explore Cutting-Edge Solutions for Extreme Environments

TAIPEI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Exascend, a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany from April 9-11. Renowned for pushing the boundaries of storage technology, Exascend invites attendees to explore the possibilities of “Storage Beyond Boundaries” at Booth 1-422.

Exascend’s comprehensive portfolio offers reliability, performance, and data integrity across various industries, ensuring seamless operation in extreme environments. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to engage with the Exascend team and witness the company’s commitment to technological advancement firsthand.

Key highlights at Exascend’s Booth 1-422 include:

In a testament to its collaboration with industry leaders in innovative storage solutions, Exascend will also feature a showcase area at Micron’s booth, highlighting storage solutions tailored for cinematography, automotive, and mission-critical applications.

Additional Onsite Showcases at Exascend’s Booth 1-422:

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore Exascend’s innovative storage solutions and advancements at Embedded World 2024. Visit Booth 1-422 to gain insights into Exascend’s cutting-edge storage technologies.

For more information, visit Exascend’s website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. With more than 60 patents worldwide, we offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at exascend.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374237/Exascend_invites_attendees_explore_possibilities_Storage_Beyond_Boundaries_Booth_1_422.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exascend-pushing-storage-beyond-boundaries-at-embedded-world-2024-302102606.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

ENNOVI Introduces a New Flexible Circuit Production Process for Low Voltage Connectivity in EV Battery Cell Contacting Systems

03 Aprile 2024
New automotive-grade flexible die-cut circuit (FDC) capability gives engineers a more sustainable…

FORESEE Will Showcase Its Innovative Memory and Storage Solutions at Embedded World 2024

03 Aprile 2024
SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The industry storage brand FORESEE under Longsys(3…

VUSE AND THE McLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM PARTNER WITH JAPANESE ARTIST TO REVEAL LIVERY INSPIRED BY TRADITIONAL SCRIPT

03 Aprile 2024
DRIVEN BY CHANGE SPOTLIGHTS UNIQUE ART FORM AHEAD OF 2024 FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES JAPANESE GRAND PR…

Guide Sensmart Built R&D and Production System of Full Infrared Industry Chain

03 Aprile 2024
WUHAN, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, China’s leading media “People’s Daily” publ…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI