Excelya Advances Clinical Data Management with Veeva Vault EDC

Novembre 9, 2022

Global clinical research organization boosts its capability to build studies in-house and make mid-study amendments faster

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Excelya is using Vault EDC for electronic data capture (EDC), data cleaning, and reporting in clinical trials. The full-service contract research organization (CRO) will benefit from faster database build cycles and zero downtime when making mid-study design amendments.

“Veeva’s innovative technology and services have transformed our approach to managing complex clinical trials,” said Géraldine Mercier, global head of data management at Excelya. “Our study teams appreciate how Veeva Vault EDC’s drag-and-drop functionality and agile user acceptance testing make study design quick and simple.”

Excelya is an independent, global CRO offering fully integrated design and execution of phase I to IV clinical trials to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. By optimizing clinical data capture with Vault EDC, Excelya now has a system in place to accelerate the design and execution of high-quality trials. Excelya is also leveraging Veeva RTSM for full randomization and trial supply management, integrated with Vault EDC to further streamline data workflows.

“Effective data capture is key to running successful clinical trials,” said Paul MacDonald, senior director of strategy, Veeva Vault CDMS. “Excelya’s addition of Veeva Vault EDC is an important step in transforming its approach to data management by simplifying study builds and trial execution for faster development of new medicines.”

For more on Veeva Vault EDC, visit: veeva.com/eu/VaultEDC

Excelya is an independent European contract research organization with over 800 employees in 24 countries spread throughout Europe. Excelya offers all cooperation models, from consulting to functional service providing to full-service. It provides these research services across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, cosmetics and nutrition. As a fully integrated CRO, Excelya undertakes the design and execution of Phase I clinical trials to post-marketing studies, safety, biometrics and market access projects. Excelya is committed to providing preeminent experts who work hand-in-hand with its clients to accelerate end-to-end drug development, leverage data science and reimagine patient care.www.excelya.com

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva’s products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 39 and 40), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

