Expanding horizons: Turismo Andalucía and Huawei join forces to attract Chinese travellers

MADRID, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Petal Ads, Huawei’s mobile advertising platform, and Havas Spain have partnered with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government (Turismo Andalucía) to bolster inbound tourism to this region, a dynamic holiday destination for overseas tourists.

Havas Spain recently won the media promotion bid for Turismo Andalucía in Asia, with Petal Ads as the selected platform of choice to raise Andalusia’s visibility among Chinese travellers and drive meaningful conversions.

“The success of Petal Ads’ collaboration with Turismo Andalucía, approaching millions of Chinese high-profile tourists to the astonishingly rich culture of Spain, reflects our solid commitment to offer cutting-edge business growth solutions for European brands, thanks to our strong footprint in the dynamic Chinese market,” shared Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe.

China’s importance for Turismo AndalucíaAttracting Chinese tourists is crucial for Turismo Andalucía. With 40 million Chinese tourists projected by China Outbound Tourism Research Institute to travel internationally in the second half of 2023 and €47.280.000.000 generated in tourism revenue1 last Chinese New Year, Andalusia’s position as a top-three destination2 for Chinese travellers in Spain highlights the immense importance of tapping into this market.

Petal Ads selected as a key platform to promote Turismo AndalucíaPetal Ads has been chosen as a key mobile advertising platform for Turismo Andalucía, representing a strategic choice to engage with Chinese users owing to its ability to target high-value Chinese audiences and massive reach.

Run by a dedicated team in Europe, Petal Ads offers a full ecosystem and array of efficient channels, coupled with Huawei’s deep knowledge of Chinese culture and mindset. Petal Ads has achieved significant milestones – securing a 47.4% market share in foldable smartphones, a 25% market share among active devices in China, and an impressive 47% user base in tier 1 and tier 2 cities across China.

These successes are bolstered by consumers’ unwavering brand loyalty to Huawei, propelling Petal Ads to first place in market share among high spenders in China. Leveraging a diverse range of owned channels within China, including connected TV (CTV) and mobile devices, Petal Ads ensures a substantial number of impressions at an optimised cost.

The strategy for Turismo Andalucía implemented by Petal Ads were impactful and effective, combining efforts across multiple channels and leveraging various formats, including videos. This approach resulted in 80 million impressions delivered within a fortnight, accompanied by a click-through rate (CTR) of 1-3%.

“Andalusia aims to position itself as the premier European destination for Chinese tourists. Its unique identity and diverse attractions present significant market potential. Employing market intelligence is essential to attract these customers and boost Andalusia’s worldwide prominence,” said Lisardo Morán, General Manager at Turismo Andalucía.

Bridging the GapPetal Ads stands out as an ideal platform for European businesses, particularly the travel industry, aiming to navigate the Europe-China market gap. Its deep insight into both markets and extensive ecosystem provide a unique edge, aiding European companies in effectively penetrating and growing within China’s booming tourism industry.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads, Huawei’s mobile ad platform, connects publishers, advertisers, and marketers globally. Boasting over 360,000 publishers and a wide industry range with more than 200 sectors, it enables agencies and businesses to reach over 730 million new customers worldwide.

1 McKinsey & Company, ‘Outlook for China Tourism 2023: Light at the End of the Tunnel,’ [online]: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/travel-logistics-and-infrastructure/our-insights/outlook-for-china-tourism-2023-light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel2Spain’s Tourist Office, ‘China Market Executive Report – November 2023,’ [online]:https://conocimiento.tourspain.es/export/sites/conocimiento/.content/Informes/ficha-ejecutiva/2023/noviembre/ficha-ejecutiva-china-noviembre-2023.pdf

