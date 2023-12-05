Expedia Group Secures New and Expanded Travel Partnerships in Europe

Dicembre 5, 2023

Expedia Group unlocks traveller demand for new European partners and increases their visibility to high-value travellers

New partnerships announced today include Ryanair, Icelandair, Iberia Airlines and Deutsche Hospitality

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Expedia Group announced today a series of new and expanded travel partnerships across Europe, encompassing B2B technology, advertising partnerships and supply distribution deals, connecting European partners to the company’s extensive global traveller base and giving them access to Expedia Group’s innovative technology and industry expertise. The deals further cement Expedia Group’s presence in the continent and commitment to propel partners to easily capture the attention of high-value travellers from around the world.

Powering Travel with Unmatched Technology Solutions

Expedia Group powers companies of all sizes, from a multitude of industries to succeed in the complex universe of travel by providing innovative technology, supply and tools to power their own sites. Partners can choose from White Label Template, a turnkey, tailor-built solution that provides their travellers with an end-to-end travel experience on a site that is branded for the partner; or Rapid API, a scalable solution that empowers travel companies to build end-to-end booking experiences by leveraging Expedia Group’s global lodging inventory. Additionally, Expedia Group continues to offer European travel advisors access to a wide breadth of travel inventory, rates, and availability through the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP). Expedia Group’s newest European technology powered partnerships announced today include:

Advertising Europe to a Growing Audience

Expedia Group Media Solutions is a leading travel media network, providing a targeted way for travel partners, Destination Marketing Organisations (DMOs) and brands to reach, engage, and convert millions of travellers worldwide through advertising solutions. With its vast network of travel brands and global reach, Expedia Group Media Solutions provides partners with proprietary data and dynamic advertising solutions to deliver impactful campaigns and measurable results.

Recent partnerships include:

Enhancing Reach and Boosting Conversion for Supply Partners

Expedia Group is also announcing new supply partnerships, enabling European partners to capture more share of wallet and gain visibility to Expedia Group’s global customer base. The company’s strong footprint in the U.S. in particular means European partners can take advantage of a high-value demographic planning trips across the Atlantic. Company research shows that in the first half of 2023, American travellers spent more, booked earlier and stayed longer on their trips compared to European travellers.2

Expedia Group is also expanding its car rental offerings in Europe through a number of new partnerships:

“This wide range of new and expanded partnerships demonstrates the strength and resilience of travel demand in Europe, as well as our ability to power partners of all sizes. Our partners benefit from our expanded European footprint with new ways to connect to high spending global travellers, and access to our cutting-edge B2B technology solutions and our industry-leading advertising solutions,” said Ariane Gorin, President, Expedia for Business, Expedia Group.

