app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Experion Technologies and Tagit Join Forces to Transform Digital Banking Solutions

10 Febbraio 2025

– LONDON and SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Experion Technologies, a global software product engineering and digital transformation company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tagit, an award-winning digital banking solutions provider based in Singapore. This collaboration aims to revolutionize banks and financial services institutions with advanced digital banking solutions.

With over 20 years of experience, Tagit is renowned for delivering innovative digital banking solutions. Partnering with Tagit, Experion will empower banks to seamlessly enhance their digital reach, offering superior experiences to retail and corporate clients alike.

Driving Customer-Centric Banking

This partnership accelerates the adoption of Customer-Centric Banking, a transformative approach that offers highly personalized, lifestyle-oriented, and family-focused financial services. Moving beyond traditional banking, it integrates tailored, omnichannel experiences into users’ daily lives.

By combining Tagit’s Digital Banking Suite—which includes retail, corporate, family banking, and onboarding solutions—with Experion’s expertise in integration, customization, and localization, banks can deploy scalable solutions that foster deeper customer relationships. Features like family banking, goal-based saving, and lifestyle financial management help increase retention and loyalty.

Tagit’s Digital Banking Suite is designed to enable both traditional and challenger banks to rapidly deploy high-end digital capabilities without requiring extensive custom development. The products’ configurability and scalability simplify the digital transformation journey for banks.

CEO Perspectives

“Customer-Centric Banking is the future of financial services. Our partnership with Tagit enables banks to quickly adopt this transformative approach,” said Binu Jacob, MD & CEO, Experion Technologies. “By integrating family and lifestyle banking into digital ecosystems, banks can create personalized, immersive experiences that enhance customer loyalty while meeting regulatory compliance through Experion’s customizations.”

Sandeep Bagaria, CEO of Tagit, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Experion Technologies. Their BFSI expertise complements our vision of accelerating digital transformation for banks. Together, we’ll help financial institutions deliver seamless, secure, and personalized digital banking experiences, enabling them to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.”

A Proven Partnership

Tagit serves over 40 million users globally, including Axis Bank, Citi, and MUFG, with scalable and secure digital solutions. Experion, with a proven track record of transformative product engineering services, will ensure smooth deployment, compliance customization, and localization for Tagit’s products, allowing banks to overcome integration challenges and deliver cutting-edge, customer-centric banking services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616264/Experion_Technologies_Tagit.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experion-technologies-and-tagit-join-forces-to-transform-digital-banking-solutions-302372135.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Sanremo. Pro Vita Famiglia consegna 22.000 firme alla RAI: “Evitare blasfemia e propaganda politica con canone italiani”

10 Febbraio 2025
(Adnkronos)10 febbraio 2025. – Il Presidente di Pro Vita & Famiglia Antonio Brandi ha consegn…

Dalle Nuove Terapie Agli Ospedali Virtuali: La Sanità Del Futuro Alla Cernobbio School

10 Febbraio 2025
– Dal 19 al 21 febbraio, a Villa Erba, tre giorni di convegni organizzati da Motore Sanità Pre…

ISLE 2025 to Open on March 7: Global Innovation & Production Hub of LED Display & Integrated System

10 Febbraio 2025
– SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ISLE 2025, Asia’s biggest exhibition of Smart…

Giornata Malato. Pro Vita Famiglia: Priorità siano cure palliative, oggi carenti, e non la morte di Stato

10 Febbraio 2025
(Adnkronos) – 10 febbraio 20225. Lo Stato deve garantire assistenza e cure adeguate ad ogni malat…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI