Experion Technologies and Tagit Join Forces to Transform Digital Banking Solutions

– LONDON and SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Experion Technologies, a global software product engineering and digital transformation company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tagit, an award-winning digital banking solutions provider based in Singapore. This collaboration aims to revolutionize banks and financial services institutions with advanced digital banking solutions.

With over 20 years of experience, Tagit is renowned for delivering innovative digital banking solutions. Partnering with Tagit, Experion will empower banks to seamlessly enhance their digital reach, offering superior experiences to retail and corporate clients alike.

Driving Customer-Centric Banking

This partnership accelerates the adoption of Customer-Centric Banking, a transformative approach that offers highly personalized, lifestyle-oriented, and family-focused financial services. Moving beyond traditional banking, it integrates tailored, omnichannel experiences into users’ daily lives.

By combining Tagit’s Digital Banking Suite—which includes retail, corporate, family banking, and onboarding solutions—with Experion’s expertise in integration, customization, and localization, banks can deploy scalable solutions that foster deeper customer relationships. Features like family banking, goal-based saving, and lifestyle financial management help increase retention and loyalty.

Tagit’s Digital Banking Suite is designed to enable both traditional and challenger banks to rapidly deploy high-end digital capabilities without requiring extensive custom development. The products’ configurability and scalability simplify the digital transformation journey for banks.

CEO Perspectives

“Customer-Centric Banking is the future of financial services. Our partnership with Tagit enables banks to quickly adopt this transformative approach,” said Binu Jacob, MD & CEO, Experion Technologies. “By integrating family and lifestyle banking into digital ecosystems, banks can create personalized, immersive experiences that enhance customer loyalty while meeting regulatory compliance through Experion’s customizations.”

Sandeep Bagaria, CEO of Tagit, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Experion Technologies. Their BFSI expertise complements our vision of accelerating digital transformation for banks. Together, we’ll help financial institutions deliver seamless, secure, and personalized digital banking experiences, enabling them to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.”

A Proven Partnership

Tagit serves over 40 million users globally, including Axis Bank, Citi, and MUFG, with scalable and secure digital solutions. Experion, with a proven track record of transformative product engineering services, will ensure smooth deployment, compliance customization, and localization for Tagit’s products, allowing banks to overcome integration challenges and deliver cutting-edge, customer-centric banking services.

