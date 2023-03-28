app-menu Social mobile

Experlogix Releases 2023 CPQ and Document Automation Trends Report

Marzo 28, 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A new report from Experlogix, a global leader in CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and document automation solutions, reveals four key trends for business technology in 2023, with the desire for accessible and secure software topping the list.

The report explores the pressures companies face as they grow their businesses while supporting hybrid workplaces. The findings also identify the factors that business leaders consider most important for their future technology purchases.

“Our goal was to find out from business leaders how CPQ and document automation technology is impacting their workflows and what challenges are causing the most friction right now,” said Bill Fox, CEO of Experlogix. “The big takeaways for me are the high demand for solutions that non-technical users can leverage, and how employees feel better about their work when they are adequately supported to use the tools at their disposal.”

Key CPQ and document automation trends from the report include:

The report also discusses the critical challenges addressed when companies of any size optimize CPQ and document automating technology investments for success.

Top challenges CPQ addresses:

Top challenges document automation addresses:

Discover more insights by downloading the full report from Experlogix.

About Experlogix

Experlogix develops CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), document generation and document automation solutions that help organizations worldwide to transform processes, elevate the customer experience and create unprecedented efficiency. Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, Experlogix helps thousands of clients around the world optimize their processes, while delivering more value for their customers.

Experlogix CPQ empowers sales teams to deliver more accurate quotes in a fraction of the time, while also offering the flexibility to fit the needs of virtually any configurable product or service ecosystem. Experlogix Document Automation streamlines routine document generation, automation and management, making it easy for business users to build robust, media-rich document templates and turn manual processes into seamless, automated workflows.

 We’re online at www.experlogix.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016020/3958342/Experlogix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experlogix-releases-2023-cpq-and-document-automation-trends-report-301783202.html

