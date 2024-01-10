Expert international jury announced for the 2024 Lionel Gelber Prize

Gennaio 10, 2024

— Prize awarded annually to the best English-language book about international affairs —

TORONTO, WASHINGTON, LONDON, and ROME, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Lionel Gelber Prize Board is pleased to announce the jury for the 34th awarding of the prestigious Lionel Gelber Prize.

Joining Jury Chair, Professor Janice Gross Stein, will be returning jurors Francis J. Gavin(Washington) and Rosa Brooks (Washington), along with new jurors Iain Martin (London) andEric Reguly(Rome).

“We are proud of the depth and diversity of this jury. They are profoundly experienced in exploring complex issues in international affairs leading to deepen public debate and understanding,” says Judith Gelber, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board.

Founded in 1989 to honour Canadian diplomat and author Lionel Gelber, the Lionel Gelber Prize is a literary award for the world’s best non-fiction book on foreign affairs, published in English. The author of the winning book receives $50,000 CAD at the Lionel Gelber Prize Ceremony, held in Toronto. The award is presented annually by the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

The jury will announce a shortlist of five books in contention for the Prize on February 8, 2024and the winner will be revealed in March.

Janice Gross Stein, Jury Chair (Toronto) is the Belzberg Professor of Conflict Management and the Founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario. She was the Massey Lecturer in 2001 and a Trudeau Fellow. She was awarded the Molson Prize by the Canada Council for an outstanding contribution by a social scientist to public debate. Stein is an Honorary Foreign Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a Senior Fellow of the Kissinger Center at SAIS at Johns Hopkins University. Her current research focuses on technology and public policy in the context of great power competition. Last year, she co-chaired the National Advisory Committee on Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy for the Minister of Global Affairs and currently serves as President of the Daniels Foundation and Chair of the Board of the Halifax Security Forum. Her articles and essays have appeared in Foreign Affairs and The Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her most recent publication is on “Escalation Management in Ukraine” published in the Texas National Security Review in 2023. Her weekly podcast on global affairs, Friday Focus, airs every Friday.

Rosa Brooks (Washington) holds the Scott K. Ginsburg Chair in Law and Policy at Georgetown University Law Center. She is also Georgetown Law’s Associate Dean for Centers and Institutes and co-director of Georgetown’s Center on Innovations in Public Safety. Brooks is Adjunct Senior Scholar at West Point’s Modern War Institute, ASU Future of War Senior Fellow at New America and co-founder of the Leadership Council for Women in National Security (LCWINS). From 2009-2011, she served as Counselor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. In July 2011, she received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service. She previously served as Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. Brooks is the author of How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything (Simon & Schuster, 2016), which was a New York Times Notable Book of 2016. It was shortlisted for the Lionel Gelber Prize and named one of the five best non-fiction books of the year by The Military Times and the Council on Foreign Relations. Her most recent book is Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City (Penguin Random House, 2021). Her articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times and Foreign Policy. Brooks is a co-founder of Deep State Radio, a weekly podcast on foreign policy and she currently serves on the board of the Harper’s Magazine Foundation.

Francis J. Gavin(Washington) is the Giovanni Agnelli Distinguished Professor and the inaugural director of the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. In 2013, Gavin was appointed the first Frank Stanton Chair in Nuclear Security Policy Studies and Professor of Political Science at MIT. Before joining MIT, he was the Tom Slick Professor of International Affairs and the Director of the Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas. Gavin is the Chairman of the Board of Editors of the Texas National Security Review. His writings include Gold, Dollars, and Power: The Politics of International Monetary Relations, 1958-1971 and Nuclear Statecraft: History and Strategy in America’s Atomic Age. His latest book, Nuclear Weapons and American Grand Strategy, was published by Brookings Institution Press in 2020.

Iain Martin (London) is a London-based journalist and author. He is Director of the London Defence Conference, the geopolitical gathering held annually in partnership with King’s College London. Iain writes a weekly column for The Times of London and is Director of Engelsberg Ideas for the Axel and Margaret Ax:son Johnson Foundation.

Eric Reguly (Rome) is the European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail, based in Rome. Since 2007, when he moved to Europe, Reguly has covered economic, financial and environmental stories, from the euro zone crisis and the bank bailouts to the rise and fall of Russia’s oligarchs and several UN climate summits. Since late 2022, he has been reporting on the Ukraine war for The Globe and Mail. Reguly has won the Hyman Solomon Award for Excellence in Public Policy Journalism and was co-winner in 2010 of a National Newspaper Award. In 2010, he won gold in Canada’s National Magazine Awards and from SABEW (the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing) in 2015 AND 2020. His book Ghosts of War: Chasing My Father’s Legend Through Vietnam, was published by Sutherland House Books in 2022.

