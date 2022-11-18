EZVIZ reveals long-waited Black Friday 2022 deals on its popular home security products

Novembre 18, 2022

Celebrating the holiday season with safe homes and peace of mind, EZVIZ helps families save a bundle on security cameras, video doorbells, and door viewers at record-low prices

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EZVIZ, a global leading smart security brand, has announced its much-anticipated Black Friday sale, offering the best prices of the year on a long list of its best-selling smart home devices. This is the best time for families to enhance their home security for the winter, especially if they plan to travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays but are concerned about home emergencies.

The deals run from November 18 to 28 on Amazon UK and across the brand’s major local retailers as well. Both DIY-savvy users and tech beginners can choose from a wide range of selections to meet their needs and budgets for indoor or outdoor security.

Here are some Amazon deals that are worth adding to the shopping cart:

Year-round best sellers

A multiple award winner, the DB2 is super easy to install with no drilling or wiring required, and is reliable in all weather. Features like 2K video, 176-degree field-of-view, smart human motion detection, and voice changer all help upgrade outdated home intercoms with clearer viewing, better communications, and smarter controls.

With EZVIZ’s C8C Lite, it’s easy to watch over large areas with only one flexible, super-affordable device. Its panoramic view, 1080p video, clear night vision and human motion detection deliver reliable protection, 24/7.

Solar-powered cameras

A standalone battery camera that can go anywhere around customers’ home. They will not miss any important activities with its smart human motion detection and color night vision. The CB3 can be powered by a solar panel for non-stop use.

A one-of-a-kind on the market, the CB8 works with no-strings attached for power or data and catches information from all directions in 2K. Made for next-level-easy security in any home, it runs up to 210 days with one full charge, and supports person detection and auto-tracking.

