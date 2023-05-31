app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

EZVIZ unveils HP7, the new-generation, internet-connected video doorphone, to replace traditional home intercom systems with vastly smarter features

Maggio 31, 2023

App-accessible and remotely controllable, the HP7 combines a 2K outdoor doorbell and a large indoor display to satisfy the ever-evolving demands on easier front-door communications and better home protection.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EZVIZ, a world-leading innovator in smart home security, impresses the market with its latest innovation, the HP7 Smart Video Doorphone. A well-thought-out kit consisting of a 2-in-1 camera and doorbell with a 7-inch color touch screen, the HP7 interlinks with entrance locks and connects to home networks. Users will get in and out more easily, see and interact with visitors more clearly, and be able to open doors remotely. What’s better, users can receive real-time mobile notifications when people are detected, view live video feeds, and manage visitor access – all via their smartphones.

Widely recognized for its easily reliable video doorbells and smart door viewers, EZVIZ has taken a step further this time to provide a more tailored solution for larger houses and villas. In addition to advanced functionalities and product connectivity, the HP7 fully ditches the bulkiness and old-fashioned look of prevailing home intercoms. The kit features a refined, minimalist style that matches users’ tastes for a modern home and easily suits any contemporary home entry.

With the HP7, convenience comes first. Homeowners now have multiple options to open their door and gate, by swiping a smart RFID card, tapping on the indoor monitor, or unlocking via the EZVIZ App. Wi-Fi connected, the HP7 makes it simple to manage home access even when users are not physically present. Users can choose to use the large touch screen or their phones to communicate with visitors, customize features and view the front door with stunning 2K video.

Integrating EZVIZ’s industry-leading smart camera technologies, the HP7 can distinguish and detect moving humans from other moving objects and send instant mobile notifications. Users can also fine-tune the detection feature by customizing the area and sensibility. Those who prioritize personal privacy can also enable the voice changer feature on the EZVIZ App when talking to unknown people.

“We are really proud about the birth of our HP7, as it truly shows EZVIZ’s long-standing commitment to build easy, useful and beautiful smart home products, by combining human-centered design with advanced technology,” said John Wu, global product manager at EZVIZ.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086339/The_HP7_a_smart_modern_choice_front_door_communications_protection.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-unveils-hp7-the-new-generation-internet-connected-video-doorphone-to-replace-traditional-home-intercom-systems-with-vastly-smarter-features-301838265.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

With Sponsorship During the Cannes Film Festival, TCL Reiterates Industry Leading Color Expression Capabilities

Pioneering Mini LED and QLED technology and AiPQ processor that take movie watching to the next l…

AXA Italia e welfare aziendale: investimenti e innovazione al centro di una nuova piattaforma digitale con servizi di flexible benefits

(Adnkronos) – – Offre, in una logica integrata, 110.000 servizi organizzati per aree di bisogno. …

Wondershare EdrawMind Launched its One Click Solution with an Upgraded Artificial Intelligence feature

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare EdrawMind, a mind mapping solution, has l…

Shortened GRE Test Coming September 2023

Now in half the time, GRE remains the most widely used measure of graduate readiness PRINCETON, N…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl