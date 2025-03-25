Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification Invites You to Join Our Fight for Religious Freedom

25 Marzo 2025

MANHATTAN, N.Y., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today in Japan, A Japanese court ruled to dissolve the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Japan.

The U.S. State Department observed in their 2023 report on religious freedom, that this move “marked a deviation from the norm” in Japan’s treatment of religious organizations.

The United Nations Article 18 states, “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice worship and observance.”

Rev. Demian Dunkley, President of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, USA assures his members that, “We are preparing our appeal, and we will not stop until this injustice is overturned. The Family Federation was born to stand for truth and freedom.”

“The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in the United States stands in solemn solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Japan.”

We pray that all people who believe in religious freedom around the world will join our fight. To sign the petition visit:

https://peacestartswithme.lpages.co/religious-freedom-petition

PRESS CONTACT:Ron Lucas973-643-6262rlucas@irvingstreetrep.org

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649743/Family_Federation_for_World_Peace_and_Unification_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/family-federation-for-world-peace-and-unification-invites-you-to-join-our-fight-for-religious-freedom-302410832.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

L’iniziativa AI WAN porta le reti IP nell’era intelligente e accelera la crescita di nuovi servizi dedicati ai carrier

25 Marzo 2025
PARIGI, 25 marzo 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Il 24 marzo 2025, in occasione dell’evento MPLS & SRv6 …

Mario Guido e il marketing per le imprese al Sud Italia

25 Marzo 2025
– Cosenza, 25 marzo 2025.Nel contesto economico del Sud Italia, dove le sfide per le imprese lo…

Teleskill a Learning Forum 2025. Come innovare la formazione per un e-learning coinvolgente e certificato

25 Marzo 2025
– Roma, 25 Marzo 2025. Teleskill ha da sempre investito energie e risorse per la creazione di …

Fatturazione elettronica e gestione aziendale: quale software utilizzare?

25 Marzo 2025
– Milano, 25 Marzo, 2025. La fatturazione elettronica è un elemento essenziale nella gestione …

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI