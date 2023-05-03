app-menu Social mobile

“Fast and Furious” Staged at Longhu Lake in Zhengzhou, Composing a Thrilling Melody Between the F1H2O and the City

Maggio 3, 2023

– ZHENGZHOU, China, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The opening ceremony and finals of the U.I.M. F1H2O World Championship 2023, Grand Prix of Zhengzhou, China, promoted by Shenzhen Tianrong Sports Culture Management Co., Ltd. in China, were successfully held on April 30th in Longhu Lake, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China.

Zhengzhou is located in the Central Plains, the birthplace of Chinese Civilization. The F1H2O race is held at the scenic Longhu Lake, showcasing the charm of Zhengzhou as a modern national central city and helping to promote the construction of the Zhengzhou-Luxembourg “Air Silk Road”.

With the sound of the starting gun, the finals officially began. 20 powerboats set off one after another, speeding like arrows on the surface of Longhu Lake. The roaring motors, rolling waves, and speeding powerboats created thrilling and exciting scenes. After nearly an hour of intense competition, Jonas Andersson from the Sweden team emerged as the champion, defeating all opponents. Shaun Torrente from the Abu Dhabi team and Ferdinand Zandbfrgen from the Sharjah team came in second and third place respectively.

The U.I.M. F1H2O World Championship 2023, Grand Prix of Zhengzhou, China is the first stop in China for the F1H2O World Championship after a three-year “return” to China. It is also the highest-spec and highest-level powerboat race held in Zhengzhou so far.

The F1H2O World Championship “landing” in Zhengzhou not only gave local citizens the opportunity to enjoy an international top-level event at their doorstep, but also showcased the beautiful scenery of the “waterfront city” in Zhengdong New District, and the vibrant and dynamic charm of Zhengzhou to the world.

 

