app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

FBS Launches Ultimate Trading Birthday Promo

Febbraio 8, 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FBS, an online Forex broker, celebrates its 14th birthday by launching the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday. The promo runs between February 9 and March 9. The event is available in the web Personal Area, the FBS Personal Area app, or the FBS Trader app.

A guaranteed prize for every trader

The broker invites every client to join the celebration promising gifts to every participant. To get a guaranteed reward, participants need to collect five trading tickets — one ticket per one traded lot. When five trading tickets are gathered, traders can choose a gift they prefer – cash rewards, VIP analytics, or personal consultation with an FBS financial analyst.

Since the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo aims at celebrating the community of over 27M+ FBS traders, each participant gets a chance to receive something more.

Prizes for raffle winners

Traders participating in FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday will try their luck in a raffle going for top prizes. The more tickets participants collect, the more likely they will win prizesThe raffle’s main prize is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

The raffle winners will be randomly picked live on March 17, 2023, at 13:00 GMT+2. The results will be published on the FBS website.     

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and ᏟᖴᎠs.

FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996728/FBS_Birthday_Promo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fbs-launches-ultimate-trading-birthday-promo-301741888.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

LyondellBasell e KIRKBI investono in APK per sviluppare una tecnologia di riciclaggio

ROTTERDAM, Paesi Bassi, BILLUND, Danimarca e MERSEBURG, Germania, 8 febbraio 2023 /PRNewswire/ –…

Italspirits: ITALICUS raggiunge un milione di bottiglie vendute e sbarca ai Caraibi, mentre SAVOIA Americano performa negli Stati Uniti

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 8 febbraio 2023. Numeri da record per ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto: nel 2…

Soluzioni per l’accessibilità nella casa per anziani e disabili

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 8 Febbraio 2023. Garantire la massima accessibilità nella propria abitazion…

Performance on the Move! GIGABYTE Introduces New AORUS 17, AORUS 15 Gaming Laptops, and AERO 14 OLED Super-thin Creator Laptops

TAIPEI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE today introduces the AORUS 17, AORUS 15, and AERO 1…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl