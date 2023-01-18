FDA approves Orthogen’s IDE

Gennaio 18, 2023

Orthogen to launch pivotal trial of novel therapy for knee osteoarthritis

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Orthogen AG, a leader in molecular medicine, announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for the company’s proprietary technology, Orthogen® Device (OD). This approval allows the company to start a pivotal trial in the U.S., using OD for treatment of patients with knee osteoarthritis, stages II-IV.

The pivotal trial will compare improvements in pain and function using standalone glucocorticoid injections (the current standard of care) with Orthogen’s patented therapy of concomitant autologous conditioned serum (ACS) and glucocorticoids in patients with knee osteoarthritis, stages II-IV.

ACS is obtained using each patient’s own blood, drawn at site of care. The OD’s closed system design enables standardized blood taking, extended extracorporeal coagulation, and serum separation to obtain ACS, which is then injected into the patient’s knee on the same day.

OD-obtained ACS is intended as add-on therapy for long-term pain reduction and functional improvement in knee osteoarthritis patients, stage II-IV, receiving an intra-articular injection of FDA-approved glucocorticoids in accordance with FDA’s approved labeling.

More than 32.5 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The burden on the US economy is an estimated $150 billion annually in lost wages and medical bills. By 2050, the number of US patients diagnosed with osteoarthritis is projected to double.

Peter Wehling, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Orthogen AG, said “This IDE approval is a significant step towards bringing a much-needed solution to this urgent, worldwide problem of osteoarthritis. We are now looking for a development and commercialization partner to support PMA approval and a subsequent full-fledged launch including wide reimbursement coverage enabling access for a large patient group.”

Orthogen AG ( www.orthogen.com ), founded in 1993 and located in Düsseldorf, Germany is pioneering the field of molecular and autologous medicine with its groundbreaking technologies. The company has created a strong and valuable patent portfolio with several issued patents and patents pending. Orthogen AG’s executive management team, Scientific Advisory Board and Board of Directors are seasoned professionals and key opinion leaders in the areas of biology, healthcare and medical device product development.

Public & Investor relations contactBenjamin Wehling+49 173 5219914benjamin.wehling@orthogen.com

