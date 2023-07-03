app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show to be renewed and upgraded to 10 exhibit categories

Luglio 3, 2023

– SHANGHAI, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From November 8 to 10, 2023, FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show will be renewed and upgraded to 10 exhibit categories: Meat& Aquatic Product, Leisure Food, Dairy, Sweets& Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain& Raw Material, Condiments& Oil, Coffee&  Tea, Bakery& Light Meal, Food Processing& Packaging, Prefabricated dishes& Central Kitchen. Together with huge amounts of overseas pavilions, three major international events and more than 15+ industry summit forums, it will build a series of special exhibition areas for coffee and food, and return to Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

As a comprehensive trade exhibition platform in the field of food and beverage, FHC has been one of the first platforms for overseas food and beverage brands to enter the Chinese market for many years. Over the years, FHC has invited high-quality international pavilions from more than 50 countries and regions around the world to gather in Shanghai with selected delicacies from all over the world. In 2021, it attracted exhibitors from 15 countries and regions including Belgium, Denmark, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and more than 200 overseas enterprises.

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. has accumulated more than 30 years of exhibition experience. After 26 years, FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show has become one of the leading exhibitions in the food, beverage and catering industry, while enabling the rapid growth of Sinoexpo’s food and beverage sectors. At the same time, it is also one of Informa Markets hotel catering and food series global exhibitions.

We are looking forward to see you on November. Please get your free ticket on:

Homepage of FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show

Contact us

Ordering Booth:Alex NiTel: +86 21 3339 2242Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.com

Media & Visitor Consulting:Lizzy ChenTel: +86 21 3339 2566Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fhc-shanghai-global-food-trade-show-to-be-renewed-and-upgraded-to-10-exhibit-categories-301868637.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

L’intento di cooperazione nei quattro giorni della 18esima CISMEF superano i 10 miliardi di RMB!

– GUANGZHOU, China, 3 luglio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — La 18esima Fiera Internazionale delle piccole …

Premio Internazionale Fair Play Menarini, inizia l’edizione 2023 con il talk show “I campioni si raccontano” in Piazza della Signoria a Firenze

– FIRENZE, Italia, 2 luglio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Manca davvero poco al XXVII Premio Internaziona…

Lifera and CENTOGENE, Enter Strategic Collaboration – Forming Saudi Arabian Joint Venture to Increase Access to Leading Data-Driven Multiomic Testing

– RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CENTOGENE N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the essentia…

“Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy” Digital Energy Forum held in Shenzhen, China

– SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 29, 2023 International Digital Energy Ex…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl