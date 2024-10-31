app-menu Social mobile

FII Convenes Dialogues on Global Growth and Sustainable Innovation

31 Ottobre 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the second day of the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, leaders from around the world gathered to discuss the transformative potential of emerging technologies and investment strategies in redefining the future.  A Special Address was delivered by H.E. Minh Chính Phạm, Prime Minister, Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, summarised the day’s ambitions, stating, “At FII8, we are witnessing a new era where innovation and capital converge not just to shape industries but to create a sustainable and inclusive future for all. Today’s discussions highlighted the journey toward a world of boundless possibilities and infinite opportunities.”

Standout moments from Day Two of FII8

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation focused on creating positive impacts on humanity. Through its investment arm, FII Institute transforms ideas into solutions across four areas: Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545503/FII_DAY_TWO.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-convenes-dialogues-on-global-growth-and-sustainable-innovation-302292530.html

